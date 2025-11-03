U.S. Marine arrested in Okinawa over alleged assault of restaurant worker

A U.S. Marine was arrested Monday on suspicion of injuring a restaurant employee by grappling the man by the throat in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, police said.

The arrested man, who has denied the allegation, was identified as William Ramossorto, a 37-year-old chief warrant officer assigned to the U.S. military's Makiminato Service Area in Urasoe. The police said he had consumed alcohol before the alleged incident.

The alleged assault occurred around 4 a.m. Monday on a street in Naha, and a witness called the police. As the Marine and the 41-year-old restaurant worker were not acquainted, the police suspect that an altercation broke out between them.

