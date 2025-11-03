U.S. Marine arrested in Okinawa over alleged assault of restaurant worker

A U.S. Marine was arrested Monday on suspicion of injuring a restaurant employee by grappling the man by the throat in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, police said.
The arrested man, who has denied the allegation, was identified as William Ramossorto, a 37-year-old chief warrant officer assigned to the U.S. military's Makiminato Service Area in Urasoe. The police said he had consumed alcohol before the alleged incident.
The alleged assault occurred around 4 a.m. Monday on a street in Naha, and a witness called the police. As the Marine and the 41-year-old restaurant worker were not acquainted, the police suspect that an altercation broke out between them.© KYODO
3 Comments
sakurasuki
Hoorah, his training kick in.
Monty
the police suspect that an altercation broke out between them.
An altercation about what?
Where is the rest of the story?
What was the reason the US marine grapped the man by the throat?
The arrested man, who has denied the allegation,
Maybe he is correct?
Or maybe he just learned that from some japanese people: "Oh, I was drunk and I can not recall the situation".
JerseyDevil
@Monty