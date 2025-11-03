 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStocl/kuremo
crime

U.S. Marine arrested in Okinawa over alleged assault of restaurant worker

3 Comments
NAHA

A U.S. Marine was arrested Monday on suspicion of injuring a restaurant employee by grappling the man by the throat in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, police said.

The arrested man, who has denied the allegation, was identified as William Ramossorto, a 37-year-old chief warrant officer assigned to the U.S. military's Makiminato Service Area in Urasoe. The police said he had consumed alcohol before the alleged incident.

The alleged assault occurred around 4 a.m. Monday on a street in Naha, and a witness called the police. As the Marine and the 41-year-old restaurant worker were not acquainted, the police suspect that an altercation broke out between them.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

A U.S. Marine was arrested Monday on suspicion of injuring a restaurant employee by grappling the man by the throat in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, police said.

Hoorah, his training kick in.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

the police suspect that an altercation broke out between them.

An altercation about what?

Where is the rest of the story?

What was the reason the US marine grapped the man by the throat?

The arrested man, who has denied the allegation,

Maybe he is correct?

Or maybe he just learned that from some japanese people: "Oh, I was drunk and I can not recall the situation".

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

@Monty

a Japanese witness called the police E.O.S.!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog