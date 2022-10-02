U.S. Marine arrested over assault in Okinawan bar

Police in Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old U.S. Marine staff sergeant on suspicion of assault after he was involved in a bar dispute with another customer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Friday. Local media reported that the suspect, who is stationed at Camp Courtney, got into an argument with a man in his 20s and then pushed the man’s head into the bar counter. The man’s friend called police.

Police said the suspect was drunk at the time of his arrest and made no attempt to resist arrest.

The victim did not suffer any serious injury to his head, police said.

