U.S. Marine arrested over assault in Okinawan bar

OKINAWA

Police in Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old U.S. Marine staff sergeant on suspicion of assault after he was involved in a bar dispute with another customer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Friday. Local media reported that the suspect, who is stationed at Camp Courtney, got into an argument with a man in his 20s and then pushed the man’s head into the bar counter. The man’s friend called police.

Police said the suspect was drunk at the time of his arrest and made no attempt to resist arrest.

The victim did not suffer any serious injury to his head, police said.

So, he can use the usual JAPANESE Defense: "I was DRUNK and don't remember".

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Two punks trying to take on a marine got more than they bargained for and then realising their inability; called the cops?

Losers…

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

A bar fight on Friday night where no one was hurt?

Surely something more juicy happened in Japan the last three days...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It happens; **leave him alone **(!)

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Of course: Arrest the gaijin.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

