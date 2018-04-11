Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

U.S. Marine gets 4 years for fatal drunk driving crash in Okinawa

2 Comments
NAHA

A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a U.S. Marine based in Okinawa to four years in prison for killing a 61-year-old man in a car crash while driving under the influence of alcohol last year.

The Naha District Court handed down a prison term shorter than the six years sought by prosecutors for Nicholas James-Mclean, 22, who belongs to Camp Kinser in the city of Urasoe.

According to the ruling, James-Mclean, who was driving a 2-ton military truck, ignored a red traffic light and entered an intersection in the city of Naha at a speed of 88 kilometers per hour, hitting a light pickup truck and killing its Japanese driver in the early morning of Nov 19.

Presiding Judge Toshihiro Shibata said, "It was extremely dangerous and his negligence is serious. The defendant cannot avoid the prison sentence."

Prosecutors argued that the defendant drove the vehicle after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol and "caused the worst consequence," leaving no room for leniency as sought by the defense counsel.

Police arrested James-Mclean last November on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death, and drunk driving. He was three times over the legal limit for alcohol in a breathalyzer test.

People in Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, have protested against noise, crimes and aircraft accidents linked to U.S. bases and personnel.

A U.S. base worker was convicted last year by the district court of murdering a 20-year-old woman in Okinawa in 2016.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Seems to be a very light sentence

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's possibly light because he has paid over the top compensation in an out of court settlement.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

