U.S. Marine, in custody for assault, also charged with attempted murder of woman

A 21-year-old U.S. Marine, who was arrested in May on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a female Self-Defense Force officer in a fast-food restaurant.

According to police, Kahsai Tyree Hill is accused of choking the 19-year-old woman in a McDonald’s restaurant in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district at around 6:30 a.m. on May 26, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hill, who was drunk at the time, has partially denied the charge and was quoted by police as saying there was no murderous intent in his act.

According to witnesses, the woman was waiting to get her meal when Hill choked her from behind. She lost consciousness for a few minutes and suffered a fractured cheekbone as she fell to the floor.

Before attacking the woman, Hill had taken a taxi at around 5:45 a.m. but did not pay the fare when he arrived at his destination near the Washington Hotel in Shinjuku. He punched the driver in the face and fled. Police said Hill physically assaulted a total of five men and women one after another in Shinjuku and Shibuya.

Hill was initially charged with assaulting the taxi driver. On Thursday, he was re-arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill the SDF officer.

Police said Hill was in Japan to undergo training and was staying at Camp Fuji Marine Corps in Shizuoka Prefecture.

© Japan Today