U.S. Marine in Okinawa arrested after woman injured in attempted rape

A U.S. Marine in his 20s in Okinawa Prefecture was arrested in May on suspicion of injuring a female while attempting to rape her, investigative sources said Friday, while local police withheld the information.
The disclosure came days after it was also revealed that a U.S. Air Force serviceman in Japan's southernmost island prefecture was indicted in March for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in December, further escalating anti-American sentiment in the region.
Critics say Okinawa bears an unreasonable burden in hosting U.S. bases. The prefecture is home to the majority of U.S. military facilities in Japan, almost 80 years after the country's defeat in World War II. Okinawa was returned to Japan from U.S. control half a century ago.
According to local prosecutors, Jamel Clayton, 21, was indicted on June 17 on charge of trying to sexually assault a female and injuring her when she resisted in the prefecture on May 26. He fled, but prefectural police, who received a report, arrested him outside the base area the same day, the investigative sources said.
In Tokyo, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged Friday that the man was indicted, but the top government spokesman declined to elaborate on the details, citing an ongoing judicial proceeding.
Describing the incident as "extremely regrettable," Hayashi said Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano conveyed regret to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel regarding the recent spate of sexual crimes believed to be committed by U.S. soldiers.
Okano urged Emanuel to take thorough measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents, Hayashi, who also served as the minister in charge of mitigating the burden of U.S. forces in Okinawa, said at a regular press conference.
Crimes committed by U.S. service members and nonmilitary personnel have been a constant source of grievance for locals.
Fighto!
Another cowardly, violent scum in uniform. Where do they recruit these animals? James Clayton - probably a former street gang member in the US.
I'll say it, yet again : America is not exactly sending their best to Japan. Stay away from Japanese citizens, and on the base.
Zaphod
It is sad to see that the Japanese government still accepts US bases in their country.
Alongfortheride
Let them stay inside the base fences and not allowed out.
kiwiboy
Hope he's punished to the full extent of the law.
It's unacceptable, horrific and unforgivable.
But also let's remember there are nearly 80,000 American's in Okinawa with the military (active military, their families, department of defense civilians etc).
That's a LOT of people!! So as horrible as these cases are when they happen, let's not bash the military personal there as a whole. With large numbers, a certain level of terrible, unforgivable incidents is unavoidable, and let the law deal with them.
I'd love to see official stats if they exist, but I suspect the level of crime (serious or otherwise) committed by the 80,000 US military and their families is lower than average compared to the general population.
nero
@kiwiboy How much are you going to wager ?
kiwiboy
A beer?
If the 80,000 people moved to New Zealand, their population would make them the 9th largest city. I'm sure there's more than a few sexual assaults a year in a city that size.
Corey
So is this referring to two different cases? Both names are Clayton, but one is James and one is Jamel? Confusing.
nero
@kiwiboy
Rape per capita in Japan: 1.1 in 100k people. Rapes by U.S personnel : at least 2 in 80k people. "At least" because those two are the ones I get to read here. What about rape per capita in America ? 30x-40x more than that of Japan. If you think you're sure Japan is like America I'm sure you don't know what you're talking about.