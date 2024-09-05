U.S. Marine in Okinawa referred to prosecutors over sexual assault

A U.S. Marine in his 20s in Okinawa Prefecture was referred to prosecutors on Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting and injuring a woman in her 20s in late June, investigative sources said.

The case comes after two other alleged sexual assaults involving U.S. servicemen became known in June in the prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

The latest incident, which occurred in the northern part of the prefecture's main island, was reported to police by a medical institution that the victim visited shortly after the alleged assault.

The suspect, who is in U.S. military custody, has been questioned voluntarily by local police, who have built the case on his social media posts and security camera footage around the suspected crime scene, according to the sources. Other sources said he denied the allegation.

The military base affairs division of the Okinawan government expressed regret over the latest case, saying it will urge the U.S. military to take steps to prevent such an event from recurring.

The earlier two cases led the Japanese government to review its rule of sharing information on crimes involving U.S. military members after a failure to report them to the prefectural government angered local citizens. The cases came to light following local media reports.

A U.S. Air Force serviceman was indicted in March for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor, while a U.S. Marine was arrested in May on suspicion of attempted rape resulting in injury.

The police did not disclose these cases at the time, citing the victim's privacy, and the central government did not report them to the prefectural government.

