crime

U.S. military apologizes over Okinawa sexual assault by serviceman

NAHA

A senior U.S. military official apologized to the Okinawa prefectural government on Thursday over a 2024 sexual assault case involving a serviceman, saying the incident had caused anxiety among local residents as well as the victim.

Col Neil Owens, chief of staff for the 3rd Marine Division, offered the apology, during a visit to the Okinawa prefectural office, a little over a week after Lance Cpl Jamel Clayton was sentenced to seven years in prison in late June.

Clayton, 22, has been accused of injuring a woman in her 20s by choking her while attempting to rape her. He has since appealed the ruling.

Several sexual assault cases involving U.S. military personnel in the southern Japanese prefecture have come to light since June last year.

Owens' apology was the first formal one from U.S. forces to the prefectural government following the incidents, according to local officials.

The U.S. military suggested continuing a joint patrol with Japanese police as a measure to prevent a recurrence of sexual crimes.

"It was a vicious incident that ignores the human rights of women," said Masahito Tamari, director general of the Okinawa governor's office, adding he could not help but question the internal governance of the U.S. forces.

According to the Naha District Court's ruling, Clayton choked the woman from behind in Yomitan in May 2024 and attempted to have sexual intercourse by unbuttoning her pants. She suffered eye injuries that required about two weeks of treatment.

The prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan, and anti-base sentiment runs deep due to aircraft noise, pollution and crimes committed by American service members.

Removing the entire offensive presence will reduce sexual attacks (and crimes in general) committed by these foreign forces by precisely 100%.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

The majority won’t be removed, what they should do is increase the penalty severely of any service member who commits a crime, not just with prison time and a felony record, but also with losing all benefits and maybe even negotiating of handing over convicted service men (losing all their rights and privileges) to the local authorities.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

What can you expect? They're Americans they will just release after committing a crime just they always did in some other countries.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Where's the bow, oh here they are

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

What a Shame, Sad to hear about the lady ordeal.

This animal that attacked her or caused harm should be dismissed from the forces then put in a cage and transported on a very slow boat back to the mainland to be locked up.

There is NO ROOM for predators like him within the military.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

They shouldn’t be. If they commit a crime they should be subjected to the local laws of the host country if their country of origin does nothing to bring these people to justice or to change the predatory behavior some of these men have.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Did Col. Neil Owens convey the apology directly to Governor Denny Tamaki?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

bass4funkToday  07:27 am JST

If they commit a crime they should be subjected to the local laws of the host country if their country of origin does nothing to bring these people to justice or to change the predatory behavior some of these men have.

Yeah, those men that grab women by the p**** are disgusting, aren't they?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Even if you somehow replaced the U.S. military with Japanese military, you still have the problem of a toxic environment for women. What's more important for national defense: macho or high tech? I think the answer is clear.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I’m a guy like you, you answer that question when you’re drunk with your homies

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is a serious problem, I will give you that. I just don’t know the answer, but whatever the military is doing now, it’s definitely not working.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

