U.S. Navy officer indicted for wife's murder; Fukuoka police not informed

The U.S. Navy said Friday that one of its officers has been indicted on murder and other charges in connection with the death of his American wife, whose body was found at a hotel in Fukuoka in October.

The indictment was filed on May 7, but Fukuoka police have yet to receive official notification from U.S. authorities, according to a Japanese investigative source.

The case underscores how the bilateral Status of Forces Agreement limits Japan's jurisdiction over crimes involving U.S. military personnel.

Under the pact, the United States has primary jurisdiction over offenses involving its service members, civilian employees and their dependents. While unofficial notices are sometimes given to Japanese authorities, the details of such communication remain unclear.

