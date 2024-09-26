U.S. sailor gets suspended term over random attack of 4 near Tokyo

A Japanese court sentenced a member of the U.S. Navy to 28 months in prison on Thursday, suspended for four years, for randomly attacking and injuring four people near Tokyo in July 2022.
The Yokosuka branch of the Yokohama District Court said Daniel Krieger, 31, charged into four passersby, aged in their 20s to 60s, on the night of July 9, 2022 in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Krieger, who is stationed at the U.S. naval base in the prefecture's Yokosuka, kicked two of the four, resulting in injuries including a facial fracture and cervical sprain, the ruling said.
His lawyers pleaded not guilty on his behalf, saying Krieger was under acute alcohol intoxication and in a state of delirium at the time of the incident. Prosecutors had demanded 30 months in prison.© KYODO
Fighto!
No prison for violently attacking and causing serious injuries to four innocent people? Some in their 60s. Incredibly out of touch decision by the judge.
This piece of garbage Daniel Krieger will hopefully see some nasty karma heading his way. Worthless, violent human being.
TheRegulator
The pure joy of hosting foreign armed forces in your country.
deanzaZZR
There is a very easy solution to the continued violence and criminal activity of USA military personnel.
kurisupisu
Here’s me thinking that the American military was here to protect the Japanese.
I am obviously mistaken…
Fighto!
We know you dearly hope the US move out of Japan and Communist China move in. Not happening.
The real solution is for the US Military to completely overhaul their broken and pathetic recuitment system. They need to hire and send professional personnel, not psychopathic human refuse like Daniel Krieger.
MarkX
I wonder what the penalty would be if a tourist visiting Japan did the same thing? Would they be treated with kids gloves. Or just any other foreigner living and working in Japan. This is all because he is part of the US military! What kind of message does this send to all those on bases in Japan? It's ok to act like a animal but you won't be punished.