U.S. sailor gets suspended term over random attack of 4 near Tokyo

A Japanese court sentenced a member of the U.S. Navy to 28 months in prison on Thursday, suspended for four years, for randomly attacking and injuring four people near Tokyo in July 2022.

The Yokosuka branch of the Yokohama District Court said Daniel Krieger, 31, charged into four passersby, aged in their 20s to 60s, on the night of July 9, 2022 in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Krieger, who is stationed at the U.S. naval base in the prefecture's Yokosuka, kicked two of the four, resulting in injuries including a facial fracture and cervical sprain, the ruling said.

His lawyers pleaded not guilty on his behalf, saying Krieger was under acute alcohol intoxication and in a state of delirium at the time of the incident. Prosecutors had demanded 30 months in prison.

