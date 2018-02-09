At least a dozen U.S. sailors under investigation over drug use in Japan

The U.S. Navy said Saturday it is investigating U.S. sailors based in Japan over alleged drug use and distribution.
At least a dozen U.S. sailors, some serving aboard the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan based in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, are subject to the probe, according to U.S. media reports.
While the navy did not give the specifics of the allegations or what led to the investigation, it said in a statement, "The U.S. Navy has zero tolerance for drug abuse and takes all allegations involving misconduct of our Sailors, Navy civilians and family members very seriously."
The Wall Street Journal reported in an online article Friday that U.S. sailors were suspected of buying, selling and using LSD, ecstasy and other drugs, and the navy was investigating whether they were distributing them to Japanese residents as well.
The report said the navy learned about the suspected drug sales Tuesday when it received a tip about drug use by a petty officer.
The case came to light just days after the crew of the Ronald Reagan were issued a two-day drinking ban after some members caused disturbances over drinks.
The aircraft carrier returned to Yokosuka in December after completing a three-month journey involving patrolling and taking part in a joint exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Sea of Japan amid North Korea's growing missile and nuclear activities. The vessel is currently undergoing a regular checkup.© KYODO
BurakuminDes
You really couldnt script it! Clearly there is a major discipline issue within the US forces stationed here - they need to look at rectuitment. These dopes make it hard for all the good men and women. I guess when pay is so poor, you wont exactly end up with a pool of high quality candidates?
bones
@Bura
There is discipline and then there is self discipline, some people will use drugs no matter the consequences or circumstances, that doesn’t mean their actions should reflect the entire navy or armed forces.
It interesting how so much focus and attention is given to negativity and very if any is given to the good or positive.
since1981
''@ BurakuminDes: 12 idiots do not represent the almost 40,000 good military personnel serving in Japan.
Slickdrifter
Ex. Okay, I can see that. They get off the ship and its go time. Off to the club.
LSD? Had to do a double take on that. That is the one that makes you think the walls are melting?
What other drugs? How can you get or smuggle drugs aboard an aircraft carrier?
Drop ship mail? Say bye bye to your career.
WA4TKG
There is so much Meth / "Sha'bu' " in Japan, it's not even funny. (can't Script THAT either).
Ask any high school / jr high kid....my ex told me the schools in Japan are flooded with it, and she's in
her 40's. Imagine what it's like NOW.
Strangerland
You make it sound like that's a bad thing.
Laguna
Brings a new perspective to "Support or troops!" LSD causes perceptual instability.
Jesse Wilson
Nothing new here. All the ships have sort of drugs on them. Only reason that this is news is because the Japanese police being involved. Other wise this is kept in house
Tom
ACID...like wow man.
Bububu4
Yes they do unfortunately. In fact, when you take a job like that not only do you represent the other 40,000 members, you also represent your country as well. It reflects incredibly poorly on everyone when even just a single person breaks the law in this way.
simon g
Yes they do. They wear the iuniform, swore an oath and they are most definitely representing the US Military here. Tell the Okinawans that the three Seamen that raped a 12 yr old eleentary school girl aren't an example of Americans. They will cut you off with more stories of civilian murders by SOFA sponsored "best and finest". Maybe if they had named the ship the "Nancy Reagan" they would have just said "no". The USAF personel I have met have all been great but most of my experiences with USN and USMC in Tokyo show them to be full of BS and generally rather stupid. YMMV
Osaka_Doug
Hmm.....whenever I hear stories about drugs in the workplace, I always think the person must not be very happy about their job or life and seek to relieve the stresses through artificial and temporary ways.....or only for personal financial gain. Time to change jobs.
darknuts
For once , an article that actually puts the Navy in a good light. It shows that the Navy is active in disciplining it's own people and takes drug abuse seriously. This isn't in response to any incident but an in house tip by their own people. They are being open about what's going on and working with local authorities to find out if any locals we're affected. I'm sure people will find a way to spin it negatively though.
Blacklabel
Yes they are a (disgraceful) reflection of every single military person on that ship. Not fair at all but that’s what happen when you raise your hand and take an oath like that.
Disillusioned
U.S. sailors were suspected of buying, selling and using LSD, ecstasy and other drugs, and the navy was investigating whether they were distributing them to Japanese residents as well.
Distributing them to Japanese residents? They got them from Japanese residents!
katsu78
Actually, modern psychological research into addiction does not support that theory. Addiction is less about who you are or how deep a drug's hooks are into you, and more about how bad your situation is that you feel you need an escape.
I don't know that drug and alcohol problems in the US Navy are necessarily higher than the norm, but if they were, it would suggest that the problem should reflect on the entire Navy, as something about the conditions they live in or recruit from pushes people into needing chemical relief from normal consciousness.
Slickdrifter
@strangerland.
Yep. Do not know what LSD is. Just heard the stories. You make it sound like that is bad thing.
Say NO to drugs. Drugs bad very bad.
theFu
Drugs are neither good, nor bad. They are a tool when used correctly for the individual under the correct situations, just like any other tool.
mph1212
It's a good thing my drugs (alcohol, coffee, and tobacco) are supported by the government. Too bad we have these criminals ruining society by using and selling non-state approved vices.
JapanJim
I heard thru a source that it was ED medicine. If you think about, being at sea for 3 months and then coming home you would want to use some ED medicine.
bones
@katsu78
psychological research is flawed in my opinion,it only represents the determination based on a certain percentage of individuals who participated in the study,Can't use it to gage every individual.
how people deal with bad situations is determined by how much self discipline and the mental fortitude that individual possesses, mind over matter.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Flock of birds-pack off dogs but which animal are called a troop? Working class fodder, just like me. X British army.
zichi
If they all take LSD that would put pay to any likely war and repaint the carrier like one of those Haight-Ashbury VW Love-Bugs of 1968!
Strangerland
The melting wall thing on LSD is actually pretty awesome. It’s really interesting to watch, knowing that it’s not real.
No, there is nothing inherently wrong with intoxicating one’s self, and it’s aomething humanity has been doing since the dawn of time. The problem is abuse of drugs, not drugs themselves.
akoppa
Discipline in US Armed Forces not only in Japan but all around the world are questioned since a very long time. Just ask Okinawans. The list of disciplined members (including staff officers) is very long from admirals to privates.
WA4TKG
..by the way, I've got "News" for you ( not Fake ):
Acid, that is, "Magic Mushrooms" were perfectly LEGAL in Japan, until about 1996?-8 ?
You could buy them (if you knew where to look) in Smoke Shops, I knew a store in Nish-Azabu that had them.