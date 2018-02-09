At least a dozen U.S. sailors under investigation over drug use in Japan

The USS Ronald Reagan is seen at the Yokosuka naval base.

The U.S. Navy said Saturday it is investigating U.S. sailors based in Japan over alleged drug use and distribution.

At least a dozen U.S. sailors, some serving aboard the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan based in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, are subject to the probe, according to U.S. media reports.

While the navy did not give the specifics of the allegations or what led to the investigation, it said in a statement, "The U.S. Navy has zero tolerance for drug abuse and takes all allegations involving misconduct of our Sailors, Navy civilians and family members very seriously."

The Wall Street Journal reported in an online article Friday that U.S. sailors were suspected of buying, selling and using LSD, ecstasy and other drugs, and the navy was investigating whether they were distributing them to Japanese residents as well.

The report said the navy learned about the suspected drug sales Tuesday when it received a tip about drug use by a petty officer.

The case came to light just days after the crew of the Ronald Reagan were issued a two-day drinking ban after some members caused disturbances over drinks.

The aircraft carrier returned to Yokosuka in December after completing a three-month journey involving patrolling and taking part in a joint exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Sea of Japan amid North Korea's growing missile and nuclear activities. The vessel is currently undergoing a regular checkup.

