U.S. says Japan still not doing enough to combat human trafficking

Japan has been making "significant efforts" toward meeting the minimum standards required to eradicate human trafficking but has not done enough to be moved up from Tier 2 on the U.S. State Department's four-level scale, its annual report said Monday.

The 2025 report said the situation has improved from a year earlier but pointed out that the number of criminal cases prosecuted by Japan "for labor trafficking and child sex trafficking remained low," compared with the magnitude of the exploitation.

It acknowledged, however, that Japan is due to introduce a new system in 2027 aimed at improving the protections of migrant workers' rights.

Japan's current foreign trainee program, which lacks flexibility for job changes, has often faced criticism as a cover for forced labor or the importation of cheap labor.

The new system will replace the controversial trainee program initiated in 1993 to transfer skills to developing countries.

Japan's top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that while Tokyo cannot comment directly on the report compiled based on U.S. law, it will work to address trafficking issues and "ensure appropriate understanding of our efforts both at home and abroad through ongoing, thorough explanations."

The latest Trafficking in Persons Report placed 33 countries and territories in the Tier 1 group, the highest level in the rating system. These included Australia, Bahrain, Britain, Finland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States.

The countries are deemed to have made efforts by demonstrating "appreciable progress" in combating trafficking, and met the minimum standards set forth in the report.

Meanwhile, countries known for poor human rights records, such as China, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia and Syria, remained at Tier 3, the lowest level.

Most countries covered by the State Department's report were in the Tier 2 category, including India, Indonesia, Italy, Switzerland and Thailand.

There is also a Tier 2 Watch List level for nations that have a large and increasing number of people impacted by trafficking. The list includes Brazil, Brunei, Nepal, Niger and South Africa.

