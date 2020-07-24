U.S. says Ghosn's son paid $500,000 in cryptocurrency to man for escape from Japan

The son of former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn made about $500,000 in cryptocurrency payments to one of the two Massachusetts men who helped him escape from Japan, U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing.
Federal prosecutors in filing late on Wednesday said the payments went to Peter Taylor after he and his father, U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor, helped Ghosn flee in a box and private jet to avoid facing financial charges.
The cryptocurrency, or digital currency, payments from Ghosn's son, Anthony Ghosn, were on top of $862,500 Ghosn himself had wired to a company Peter Taylor managed in October, two months before his Dec 29, 2019 escape, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors detailed the payments in a filing arguing against the Taylors' latest bid to be released on bail. They have been in jail since their arrests in May at the request of Japan, which is seeking their extradition.
U.S. prosecutors cited the money in arguing that both the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son pose a severe flight risk, saying they "now have access to Ghosn's vast resources with which to flee."
Prosecutors cited a recent TV interview Ghosn gave in which he said he was helping everyone who stood with him.
The Taylors' lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Ghosn declined to comment.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, after being charged with engaging in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. He denies wrongdoing.
The Taylors argue the charges against them are fatally flawed as the Japanese penal code does not make it a criminal offense to help someone "bail jump" unless that person is in custody.
A federal judge will hear arguments on their latest bid for bail on Tuesday.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
smithinjapan
He's obviously stressed out when doing the peace sign in this pic as he no doubts talks about Japan.
Reckless
Ghosn just told the interviewer, "you got 2 minutes buddy!"
The Taylors should flee to Lebanon and live large with Ghosn. Marry local ladies and have a nice family retirement.
Fighto!
Ghosn is likely doing the famous Japanese peace sign to antagonize the Japanese prosecutors. He will never leave Lebanon, far too rich and politically connected. There is no extradition treaty.
Probably the prosecution should move on now, the gate was left open and the horse has long bolted.
nishikat
Once the [US] Feds are on case it's GAME OVER. The nice thing about being incarcerated in Japan is the environment is very safe (albeit boring) and the sentence is very short. But when the Feds are on your tail then it's game over. Very high conviction rate and long long long sentences. Also, the prison environment is not quite as safe.
Fighto!
The Taylors are already Lebanese nationals through marriage and ancestry. I guess they chose to not continue living there, but return to the US.
Wobot
I think someone squealed, you don't get that information by chance