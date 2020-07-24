Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn Photo: REUTERS file
crime

U.S. says Ghosn's son paid $500,000 in cryptocurrency to man for escape from Japan

6 Comments
By Nate Raymond
BOSTON

The son of former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn made about $500,000 in cryptocurrency payments to one of the two Massachusetts men who helped him escape from Japan, U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing.

Federal prosecutors in filing late on Wednesday said the payments went to Peter Taylor after he and his father, U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor, helped Ghosn flee in a box and private jet to avoid facing financial charges.

The cryptocurrency, or digital currency, payments from Ghosn's son, Anthony Ghosn, were on top of $862,500 Ghosn himself had wired to a company Peter Taylor managed in October, two months before his Dec 29, 2019 escape, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors detailed the payments in a filing arguing against the Taylors' latest bid to be released on bail. They have been in jail since their arrests in May at the request of Japan, which is seeking their extradition.

U.S. prosecutors cited the money in arguing that both the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son pose a severe flight risk, saying they "now have access to Ghosn's vast resources with which to flee."

Prosecutors cited a recent TV interview Ghosn gave in which he said he was helping everyone who stood with him.

The Taylors' lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Ghosn declined to comment.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, after being charged with engaging in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. He denies wrongdoing.

The Taylors argue the charges against them are fatally flawed as the Japanese penal code does not make it a criminal offense to help someone "bail jump" unless that person is in custody.

A federal judge will hear arguments on their latest bid for bail on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

He's obviously stressed out when doing the peace sign in this pic as he no doubts talks about Japan.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Ghosn just told the interviewer, "you got 2 minutes buddy!"

The Taylors should flee to Lebanon and live large with Ghosn. Marry local ladies and have a nice family retirement.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He's obviously stressed out when doing the peace sign in this pic as he no doubts talks about Japan.

Ghosn is likely doing the famous Japanese peace sign to antagonize the Japanese prosecutors. He will never leave Lebanon, far too rich and politically connected. There is no extradition treaty.

Probably the prosecution should move on now, the gate was left open and the horse has long bolted.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing.

Once the [US] Feds are on case it's GAME OVER. The nice thing about being incarcerated in Japan is the environment is very safe (albeit boring) and the sentence is very short. But when the Feds are on your tail then it's game over. Very high conviction rate and long long long sentences. Also, the prison environment is not quite as safe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Taylors should flee to Lebanon and live large with Ghosn. Marry local ladies and have a nice family retirement.

The Taylors are already Lebanese nationals through marriage and ancestry. I guess they chose to not continue living there, but return to the US.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think someone squealed, you don't get that information by chance

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo