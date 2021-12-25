Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

U.S. serviceman arrested in Okinawa for riding minibike while under influence of alcohol

1 Comment
NAHA, Okinawa

Police in Naha, Okinawa, have arrested a 24-year-old U.S. serviceman on suspicion of riding a minibike while under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, Corporal Jarett Michael McMahon, who is stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen, was stopped by police at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He and a passenger were riding without helmets. 

McMahon was given a breathalyzer test and found to be three times over the legal limit. Police quoted McMahon as saying he and his friend, also a U.S. serviceman, had been drinking beer and whiskey at a bar, but that he he did not think there was enough alcohol left in his system to put him over the legal limit.

It was a second arrest of a U.S. serviceman for drink driving in Naha in one week, following the arrest last Tuesday of a lance corporal, also stationed at Camp Hansen.

Do U.S. servicemen think that they're above Japanese law when they're outside their camps?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

