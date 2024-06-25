U.S. serviceman in Okinawa indicted over sexual assault of minor

Naha prosecutors have indicted a U.S. Air Force member in Okinawa Prefecture for allegedly sexually assaulting and kidnapping a girl under the age of 16 in December, local authorities said Tuesday, with this latest incident involving military personnel likely to further inflame local opposition to their presence.

According to the indictment dated March 27, Brennon Washington, 25, invited the girl to speak to him in his car at a park in Yomitan on Dec 24 and drove her to his residence before committing indecent acts such as touching the lower half of the girl's body with the knowledge that she was under 16.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry became aware of the indictment on March 27 and lodged a complaint with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, but it did not inform the Okinawa prefectural government until an inquiry was made on Tuesday, Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki said.

Tamaki said the development "brought a significant level of distrust" to relations and described the allegations as "not just disturbing to prefectural residents but also a violation of the girl's dignity."

The girl is Japanese and resides in the southern prefecture, a government source said. She was between 13 and 15 years old at the time of the incident, an investigative source said.

A person known to the girl reported the incident on the day it occurred, police said. Washington and the girl did not know each other, and he does not reside on U.S. military base property, the police said.

Prosecutors have not disclosed Washington's response to the allegations.

The case's first hearing is set for July 12 at the Naha District Court.

Okinawa continues to host the majority of U.S. military facilities in Japan, almost 80 years after the country's defeat in World War II. Crimes committed by U.S. service members and nonmilitary personnel have been a constant source of grievance for locals.

