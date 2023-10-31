U.S. soldier arrested for trespassing in home in Aomori Prefecture

Aomori prefectural police have arrested a 21-year-old U.S. soldier stationed at Misawa Air Base on suspicion of trespassing into a home.

Police said the suspect has remained silent since being arrested on Sunday, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the man unlawfully entered the home of a 95-year-old man at around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The homeowner immediately called police who said the American was drunk at the time of his arrest and didn't seem to know where he was.

