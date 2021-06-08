Uber Eats deliverer arrested for exposing himself inside convenience store

Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 19-year-old Uber Eats delivery worker on suspicion of public indecency after he exposed his lower body inside a convenience store.

According to police, the suspect was waiting inside the store for a delivery order when he dropped his pants, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he is a second-year university student from Hashima City, Gifu Prefecture.

The incident on April 2 at around 10 a.m. at a convenience store in Kyoto’s Nakagyo Ward. Store surveillance camera footage showed the suspect with an Uber Eats delivery backpack approach a female cashier and drop his pants. He then quickly left the store as the woman called out for the store manager.

After his arrest, the suspect was quoted by police as saying he did it to satisfy his sexual urges and that the woman “was his type.”

Over the past few months, there have been similar indecent exposure incidents reported in Kyoto, including at a 100-yen store and supermarket. Several of the complaints have described a man wearing an Uber Eats delivery backpack at the time.

