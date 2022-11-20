Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Uber Eats delivery worker arrested for smearing curry on apartment door of customer who gave him low rating

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a delivery worker for the food order app Uber Eats on suspicion of throwing curry on the apartment door of a customer on two occasions last month.

According to police, the incidents occurred at an apartment building in Toshima Ward on Oct 12 and Oct 13, Kyodo News reported. Police said the customer, a woman in her 20s, gave the delivery worker, Takuma Ichikawa, 27, a poor rating after he made a delivery on Oct 12. The review did not specify why the woman was dissatisfied.

Police said that later that day, after learning he had been given a low rating, Ichikawa returned to the apartment building and smeared curry on the door of the customer’s apartment.

Ichikawa was arrested on Nov 14 after surveillance camera footage showed him entering the apartment building twice on Oct 12 and once on Oct 13. Police said that Ichikawa has remained silent since his arrest.

3 Comments
How not to curry favour with the customers!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Weirdo! Glad he was caught. I always prefer to have my reviews(for restaurants, hotels, etc.) anonymous with not much details on when I bought something or what I ordered. I have known people being harassed after leaving negative reviews via phone or e-mail.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I guess it was expected from the very irrational reaction of the accused to a negative rating, but it seems terribly obvious he would have been caught, not only because of the camera footage, but because he was the prime suspect of vandalism using food the same day he got a bad rating, and since Uber eats has all his information it was just a question of time before he would get caught. The only surprising part is that it took this long for him to be arrested.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So the low rating proves accurate...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

