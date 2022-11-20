Uber Eats delivery worker arrested for smearing curry on apartment door of customer who gave him low rating

Police in Tokyo have arrested a delivery worker for the food order app Uber Eats on suspicion of throwing curry on the apartment door of a customer on two occasions last month.

According to police, the incidents occurred at an apartment building in Toshima Ward on Oct 12 and Oct 13, Kyodo News reported. Police said the customer, a woman in her 20s, gave the delivery worker, Takuma Ichikawa, 27, a poor rating after he made a delivery on Oct 12. The review did not specify why the woman was dissatisfied.

Police said that later that day, after learning he had been given a low rating, Ichikawa returned to the apartment building and smeared curry on the door of the customer’s apartment.

Ichikawa was arrested on Nov 14 after surveillance camera footage showed him entering the apartment building twice on Oct 12 and once on Oct 13. Police said that Ichikawa has remained silent since his arrest.

