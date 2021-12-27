Uber Eats delivery worker arrested over sexual assault of customer

Police in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old semi-professional baseball player who works part-time as an Uber Eats delivery worker on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female customer.

According to police, Hiroto Yasuda, who plays for the Gunma Diamond Pegasus, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman after he delivered a food order at around 7 p.m. on Dec 23, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the victim is a vocational student.

Police said that Yasuda had delivered food to the woman’s apartment many times in the past. After handing her the meal at her door and exchanging a few words, he forced his way in and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

Police said Yasuda has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I had sex with her but it was not forced.”

Asked for a comment on the incident, Gunma Diamond Pegasus refrained from releasing a public statement, claiming “there is no one in charge” at this time.

