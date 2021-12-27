Uber Eats delivery worker arrested over sexual assault of customer

Police in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old semi-professional baseball player who works part-time as an Uber Eats delivery worker on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female customer.
According to police, Hiroto Yasuda, who plays for the Gunma Diamond Pegasus, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman after he delivered a food order at around 7 p.m. on Dec 23, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the victim is a vocational student.
Police said that Yasuda had delivered food to the woman’s apartment many times in the past. After handing her the meal at her door and exchanging a few words, he forced his way in and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, police said.
Police said Yasuda has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I had sex with her but it was not forced.”
Asked for a comment on the incident, Gunma Diamond Pegasus refrained from releasing a public statement, claiming “there is no one in charge” at this time.© Japan Today
Zoroto
Who was in charge to make this statement?
xamurai
Never ever have sex with a woman you barely know! You have NO IDEA what her plans are after doing "it" with her.
Kev James
Even If it was consensual, it’s going to be hard to prove that without evidence, like if they had exchanged mails etc. I hope they can get to the bottom of this, but it would seem his word against hers.
Seems strange she let him in for a quickie whilst he was working though.
Lindsay
It sounds more like a rape than a sexual assault.
Simian Lane
Gunma Diamond Pegasus will surprised they were asked for a statement. As am I.
Zoroto
If anybody thinks that any lady would has been watching too much smut during the pandemic.
Rob Nads
He doesn't have to prove anything. It's up to her and the prosecutor to prove that it was non-consensual.
Sounds like you're accusing an innocent man (who has not yet been convicted of anything) with a serious crime.
nonu6976
His word against hers - she lives in apartment so probably has neighbours - did she scream, yell? Any marks on her or him. Not sure how prosecutors here handle such cases if evidence either way is lacking.
nonu6976
Equally, seems strange he would assault her knowing full well he would easily be identified.
snowymountainhell
Sad for the victim. Hoping she will get adequate counseling & rehabilitation.
In the interest of ‘justice’, may the accused be dealt with fairly and expeditiously.