Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Uber Eats delivery worker arrested over sexual assault of customer

10 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old semi-professional baseball player who works part-time as an Uber Eats delivery worker on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female customer.

According to police, Hiroto Yasuda, who plays for the Gunma Diamond Pegasus, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman after he delivered a food order at around 7 p.m. on Dec 23, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the victim is a vocational student.

Police said that Yasuda had delivered food to the woman’s apartment many times in the past. After handing her the meal at her door and exchanging a few words, he forced his way in and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

Police said Yasuda has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I had sex with her but it was not forced.”

Asked for a comment on the incident, Gunma Diamond Pegasus refrained from releasing a public statement, claiming “there is no one in charge” at this time.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Gunma Diamond Pegasus refrained from releasing a public statement, claiming “there is no one in charge” at this time.

Who was in charge to make this statement?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Never ever have sex with a woman you barely know! You have NO IDEA what her plans are after doing "it" with her.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Even If it was consensual, it’s going to be hard to prove that without evidence, like if they had exchanged mails etc. I hope they can get to the bottom of this, but it would seem his word against hers.

Seems strange she let him in for a quickie whilst he was working though.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

It sounds more like a rape than a sexual assault.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Gunma Diamond Pegasus will surprised they were asked for a statement. As am I.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Seems strange she let him in for a quickie whilst he was working though.

If anybody thinks that any lady would has been watching too much smut during the pandemic.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Even If it was consensual, it’s going to be hard to prove that without evidence

He doesn't have to prove anything. It's up to her and the prosecutor to prove that it was non-consensual.

It sounds more like a rape than a sexual assault.

Sounds like you're accusing an innocent man (who has not yet been convicted of anything) with a serious crime.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

His word against hers - she lives in apartment so probably has neighbours - did she scream, yell? Any marks on her or him. Not sure how prosecutors here handle such cases if evidence either way is lacking.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Seems strange she let him in for a quickie whilst he was working though.

Equally, seems strange he would assault her knowing full well he would easily be identified.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Sad for the victim. Hoping she will get adequate counseling & rehabilitation.

In the interest of ‘justice’, may the accused be dealt with fairly and expeditiously.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo