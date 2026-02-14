1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing in Osaka, suspect arrested

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and two other boys were injured after they were stabbed in Osaka's busy Dotombori shopping area late Saturday, police said.
A man in his 20s was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after fleeing the scene on foot, according to an investigative source. Police said they were informed that he knew the three victims and they had a dispute shortly before the attack.
The deceased victim, identified as Ryunosuke Kamada, from Tawaramoto, Nara Prefecture, suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the chest, while the two other 17-year-old boys sustained injuries to the upper body, the Osaka police said.
The police received an emergency call around 11:55 p.m. reporting that people had been stabbed on the first floor of a building located in an area with many eateries.© KYODO
kurisupisu
Yesterday, the lack of police doing the rounds was quite apparent in Osaka. Walked for 30 minutes around Umeda and didn’t see any at all.
What else is noticeable is the general cutting of staff at ticket stations.
Usually, Japanese are well behaved but not always.
Sad to hear of such violence…
Spitfire
RIP, young man.
WA4TKG
“Safety Japan” strikes again
sakurasuki
So it wasn't random, victims are Japanese and culprit is Japanese. It has nothing to do with foreigners, which always being pointed as trouble maker in Japan.
Ebisugaoka
Why were 3 underage teenage boys out in Dotombori at 11:55pm on a Saturday? And they’re not even from Osaka. There’s more to this story.
Mickelicious
Safer than whatever rock that comment crawled out from under.