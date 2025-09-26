Ukrainian YouTuber, 2 others arrested over Fukushima livestream

These bags held radiation-contaminated soil in in the Fukushima exclusion zone, where a Ukrainian YouTuber was arrested for trespassing

A Ukrainian YouTuber with more than 6.5 million subscribers has been arrested in Japan after livestreaming himself trespassing in a house in the Fukushima nuclear exclusion zone, police and media said Friday.

The arrest, which reportedly occurred in an area declared a no-go zone after the 2011 nuclear disaster, is the latest in a string of incidents involving fame-seeking foreigners behaving badly in Japan.

Two other Ukrainians were also arrested for entering the unoccupied house in Okuma Town in Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday morning, Fukushima police told AFP.

"Police officers discovered the suspects following information provided by a citizen and arrested them in the act," the official said.

All three suspects admitted to the charges, according to TV Asahi, citing police.

The broadcaster showed a clip taken from the YouTube livestream, where the three men made tea inside the home and examined objects apparently left behind by the people who lived there.

After the Fukushima disaster, which was triggered by a huge earthquake and subsequent tsunami, 12 percent of the prefecture was off-limits and around 165,000 people fled their homes either under evacuation orders or voluntarily.

The radiation that blanketed the region forced people to abandon everything.

Although many areas have now been declared safe, there are still some deemed dangerous, including where the Ukrainians were filming, Asahi said.

Former Ukrainian ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky said on social media site X that he wanted to apologize for the incident on behalf of the Ukrainians arrested.

"This should not be happening," he said.

It comes after Japanese police arrested a U.S. livestreamer known as Johnny Somali in 2023 for allegedly trespassing onto a construction site.

