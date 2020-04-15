Unemployed man arrested for trespassing in former workplace

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man for unauthorized entry at his former workplace.

According to police, Eita Hirayama entered the offices of the company in Kanagawa Ward and stayed there for about 25 minutes from 1:55 a.m. on March 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. The company organizes ceremonial events.

An employee working the graveyard shift asked Hirayama what he was doing and he fled.

Police said Hirayama has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember going to the offices.

Police said Hirayama had been working for the company until 2018.

© Japan Today