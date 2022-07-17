Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Unification Church corrects remarks amid scrutiny over Abe's death

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Unification Church, at the center of growing public scrutiny over former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination, on Sunday corrected remarks that it has had "no trouble" with its followers since 2009.

A group of lawyers had criticized the comments made by Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the church, at a press conference last Monday, underscoring that the church has been facing a series of requests for returning donations even after 2009.

"We meant we've achieved certain results through our compliance system. It doesn't mean we have no trouble. We apologize for having caused misunderstanding due to our poor wording," said the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, in a statement.

Tetsuya Yamagami, who was arrested after Abe was fatally shot during a street speech in the western city of Nara on July 8, has told investigators that his mother's donations to the church ruined his family's finances. His uncle says they totaled about 100 million yen ($720,000).

Yamagami has also said he harbored a grudge against the church for more than 20 years and killed Abe as he believed his grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, had invited the religious group to Japan from South Korea, according to investigators.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

George Carlin, the famous comedian, in a show once said something like:

"If religions and churches are so interested in getting involved with government and politics, let them pay their admissions price like everybody else. TAX THEM!"

2 ( +3 / -1 )

No comment from LDP with regards to which members are affiliated with the Unification Church. Which offices have Unification Church members of staff and which candidates have used Unification Church volunteers.

In fact, no comment at all from the LDP!

Just silence!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog