University of Tokyo's May Festival resumes after bomb threat

The University of Tokyo's annual May Festival resumed on Sunday after the first day’s events were canceled on Saturday due to a bomb threat.

The festival is organized by the student body and is held on a weekend each May at the Hongo and Yayoi campuses in Bunkyo Ward.

On Saturday, an email bomb threat was received by organizers of a lecture to be given by populist Sanseito party leader Sohei Kamiya in the afternoon, TV Asahi reported.

The email said that bombs had been planted on both campuses and would be detonated if Kamiya’s speech went ahead.

After consulting with the university and police, organizers decided to cancel all events for safety reasons.

Police said no bombs were found at any of the venues.

On Sunday, long lines formed at the entrances to both campuses as bags were checked by police and security officials.

© Japan Today