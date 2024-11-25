 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

University professor arrested on suspicion of threatening woman in her 80s

SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill a woman in her 80s earlier this year.

According to police, Keiichi Shiratori, a university professor, is accused of threatening the woman by leaving a letter at her home on Feb 10, which read, "If there were no law, I would kill you,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Shiratori has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I did not threaten her."

Police have not disclosed the relationship or source of trouble between the two parties, nor identified the woman.

