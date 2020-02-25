University student arrested for molesting woman

Police in Higashiyamato, Tokyo, on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old university student on suspicion of sexually molesting woman in the corridor of her apartment building last month.

According to police, Shinichi Aoki, who is a fourth-year student at a private university, has admitted to the charge and said he groped the woman to relieve his stress at home and university, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the incident occurred late at night on Jan 26. The woman, in her 20s, had return ned home and was waiting for the elevator when Aoki came up behind her, put one hand over her mouth and groped her. The woman was able to scream and Aoki fled.

Police said Aoki, who lives in Musashimurayama, was identified through an analysis of surveillance camera footage. They are also questioning him about several similar incidents that have been reported in the same area this year.

