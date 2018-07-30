Newsletter Signup Register / Login
University student arrested for throwing plant on train tracks says he was ‘frustrated’

2 Comments
SAITAMA

A 21-year-old university student from Saitama has been arrested on charges of business obstruction after he threw a large plant onto railway tracks there, police said.

The accident occurred on May 31 at around 5:20 p.m. in Saitama City’s Higashi Omiya district between Toro and Higashi Omiya stations on the JR Utsunomiya line. The student, identified as Hirokazu Komura, reportedly stole a 1.6-meter-high plant from a nearby field and threw it onto the railway tracks, Sankei Shimbun reported. A train partially hit the plant, but there were no reported injuries to the passengers, police said.

Komura told police he had been “frustrated” over continuous unsuccessful job hunting.

Prior to this incident, local police had also been alerted to several cases of bicycles being left on train tracks in the same area. Police are investigating whether Komura could be responsible for those incidents as well.

2 Comments
Mentally unstable...maybe that's why he couldn't find employment

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I took “plant” to mean the guys was hurling machinery onto the track. Liberating a large weed from someone’s allotment to place on the tracks is sure to hurt no-one except maybe chippy horticulturalists.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

