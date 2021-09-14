Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

University student arrested over murder of 79-year-old woman

8 Comments
SAGA

Police in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old university student on suspicion of murdering a 79-year-old woman at her home on Sept 10.

Koshi Yamaguchi, who lives in Nagasaki City, was arrested on Tuesday. According to police, he has admitted to beating Chikusa Otsuka about the head with a hammer but denied intent to kill, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yamaguchi turned himself in at a police station in Oita Prefecture at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday and said he had committed a “terrible crime.” He had a hammer with him in his rucksack, which police later determined was the murder weapon.

Police said Yamaguchi struck Otsuka several times with the hammer while she was doing weeding work at her relative’s home next door at around 1 p.m. on Sept 10. A neighbor heard screams and called 110.

Otsuka was taken to hospital where she died from a traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Police have not said whether Otsuka and Yamaguchi knew each other, nor why Yamaguchi came from Nagasaki that day.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

A complete mystery random horror attack. (Perhaps he did know her, but we know little so far.)

3 ( +3 / -0 )

" He has admitted to beating Chikusa Otsuka about the head with a hammer but denied intent to kill."

So you were just doing a little decorating with the hammer were ya?

[ Give me a break ]

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Obviously, a mental case for a (prison) hospital.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Terrible. Good time to have a dog around.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

From Nagasaki, commits the crime in Saga-ken, and then travels to Oita-ken where he gives himself up to a policeman who wasn't looking for him. This is a murder mystery.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I so hate news like this. Not complete. If he surrendered Police should already know the reason before sending out news to medias.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He's been watching and reading too many manga's, i say

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Yamaguchi struck Otsuka several times with the hammer while she was doing weeding work. Koshi Yamaguchi, admitted to beating Chikusa Otsuka about the head with a hammer but denied intent to kill. What was he thinking using a hammer. I don't believe his sorry excuse!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog