University student arrested over murder of 79-year-old woman

Police in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old university student on suspicion of murdering a 79-year-old woman at her home on Sept 10.

Koshi Yamaguchi, who lives in Nagasaki City, was arrested on Tuesday. According to police, he has admitted to beating Chikusa Otsuka about the head with a hammer but denied intent to kill, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yamaguchi turned himself in at a police station in Oita Prefecture at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday and said he had committed a “terrible crime.” He had a hammer with him in his rucksack, which police later determined was the murder weapon.

Police said Yamaguchi struck Otsuka several times with the hammer while she was doing weeding work at her relative’s home next door at around 1 p.m. on Sept 10. A neighbor heard screams and called 110.

Otsuka was taken to hospital where she died from a traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Police have not said whether Otsuka and Yamaguchi knew each other, nor why Yamaguchi came from Nagasaki that day.

