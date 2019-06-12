University student arrested over murder of eye doctor

Police in Yamagata City on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old student of Yamagata University on suspicion of killing an ophthalmologist in her apartment in Higashine last month.

Police did not say whether the suspect, Hiroki Kato, a resident of Yamagata City, has admitted to the charge or not.

Chiemi Yaguchi, 50, who was director of the Yaguchi Eye Clinic about five kilometers from her apartment, was found by her younger brother at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday May 19, Fuji TV reported. Police said an autopsy showed that Yaguchi, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head with a golf putter and died from internal bleeding. The golf club was left at the scene of the murder.

Yaguchi was last seen alive the night before after she went out for dinner with her colleagues to welcome a new employee. They parted at around 10:30 p.m. The clinic was closed on Sunday. Her brother had arranged to come over to see her late Sunday and called 110 when he found his sister’s body.

Police said Kato was identified through surveillance camera footage that showed him going in and out of Yaguchi’s apartment a few times early in the morning on May 19. The footage also showed him moving along the corridor from apartment to apartment.

Police said that Kato and Yaguchi apparently did not know each other.

