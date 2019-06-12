Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

University student arrested over murder of eye doctor

1 Comment
YAMAGATA

Police in Yamagata City on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old student of Yamagata University on suspicion of killing an ophthalmologist in her apartment in Higashine last month.

Police did not say whether the suspect, Hiroki Kato, a resident of Yamagata City, has admitted to the charge or not.

Chiemi Yaguchi, 50, who was director of the Yaguchi Eye Clinic about five kilometers from her apartment, was found by her younger brother at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday May 19, Fuji TV reported. Police said an autopsy showed that Yaguchi, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head with a golf putter and died from internal bleeding. The golf club was left at the scene of the murder.

Yaguchi was last seen alive the night before after she went out for dinner with her colleagues to welcome a new employee. They parted at around 10:30 p.m. The clinic was closed on Sunday. Her brother had arranged to come over to see her late Sunday and called 110 when he found his sister’s body.

Police said Kato was identified through surveillance camera footage that showed him going in and out of Yaguchi’s apartment a few times early in the morning on May 19. The footage also showed him moving along the corridor from apartment to apartment.

Police said that Kato and Yaguchi apparently did not know each other.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Condolences to the family and friends of the doctor here, seems to me that the student and teacher here didn't see eye to eye on something!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Words To Describe Food Textures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo