University student arrested over killing of woman in Tokyo love hotel

Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old university student on suspicion of killing a 36-year-old woman at a Tokyo love hotel last week.

According to police, Mizuki Kitajima, of Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, has admitted to killing Hiromi Araki at the hotel in Ikebukuro on Sept 12. Kitajima is suspected of strangling Araki sometime between 6 and 8 p.m. that day. Araki's body was found inside a large plastic bag by a hotel employee.

Araki left her home in Tokyo's Koto Ward at around 3 p.m. after telling her family she was going to a hospital.

Police said their investigations showed that Kitajima checked into the hotel room at around 3:40 p.m. Security camera footage showed a woman entering the room at 5:50 p.m. Kitajima then left the hotel by himself at 7:40 p.m., police said.

© Japan Today/KYODO