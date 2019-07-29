Unlawful sales of Japan Post Insurance products found

Some post office workers forged documents or engaged in other unlawful practices in selling the products of Japan Post Insurance Co in fiscal 2018, internal documents showed Monday.

The revelation adds to the scandal involving the insurance arm of Japan Post Holdings Co, which has admitted to mismanagement in connection with more than 90,000 insurance policies, including cases in which customers were forced to pay premiums for new and old insurance policies even after terminating their old contracts.

The document, given to Japan Post Co employees tasked with the sale of insurance products in April, showed one official had forged an insurance contract application form without a customer's consent out of pressure to meet a sales target.

The case was brought to light after the customer received the insurance policy they never asked for.

It also stated another official had told a customer not to report any hospital visits before filing their insurance application. A third official concluded a contract without actually meeting the policyholder but by simply talking to their family only, according to the document.

Both Japan Post and Japan Post Insurance have admitted to the three cases of unlawful sales. The practices, in violation of the insurance business law and other legislations, have been reported to the Financial Services Agency.

"It is very regrettable that cases that have betrayed people's trust have emerged," said Kazumasa Iwata, who chairs the government panel on postal privatization, adding the cases have overshadowed the privatization itself.

Iwata indicated the Japan Post group's management bears some responsibility over the matter, saying, "There is an issue with the management if the market does not appreciate it."

Given evidence shows that sales quotas led to the gross mismanagement and the unlawful sales, the Japan Post group is planning to scrap such quotas assigned to post office workers in fiscal 2019.

The insurance company has already decided to halt sales of its products, while a third-party panel is conducting a probe into the matter. The country's dominant postal group was privatized in 2007.

© KYODO