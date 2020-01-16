Estranged Australian husband freed after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws' apartment building to look for his missing children.
The case of Scott McIntyre, a freelance sports journalist based in Tokyo, has drawn wide attention to the difficulties in Japan faced by parents who lose access to their children after their partners take them away.
Lawyers and legal experts say Japan effectively condones the act regardless of whether domestic violence is involved, and parents who are deprived of contact with their children face the threat of arrest if they try to retrieve or see them. Unlike most developed countries, Japan has no joint-custody system after divorce.
McIntyre was arrested on Nov 28 for entering the common area of the building where his wife's parents live in late October in a bid to find his children.
He was released on bail last Friday after pleading guilty to the charges, and on Wednesday was given a prison sentence of six months suspended for three years.
Emerging from the courthouse wearing a shirt with the words"Stop Parental Child Abduction" printed in both Japanese and English, McIntyre told reporters: "I haven’t seen my children now for almost 250 days."
"All we want is that... Japan join the rest of the civilized world in implementing a system of joint custody."
He said he had made numerous requests to the police and his wife's lawyers - the two are going through a divorce mediation - to let him know whether the children are safe, but that those were ignored. The day of the illegal entry, he had been worried about his children in the aftermath of a typhoon that ripped through the region, he said.
Why McIntyre's wife left him taking their daughter and son, now aged 11 and 7, was unclear. Prosecutors said she had claimed physical violence by McIntyre toward their daughter, which he denied, and material presented by the prosecution was dismissed as irrelevant to the trespassing charge.
It was also not clear why he was arrested more than a month after the illegal entry, or why he had been detained for so long. An earlier request for bail was denied on grounds that he could destroy evidence or flee the country.
13 Comments
Black Sabbath
Japan ought to adopt joint-custody.
It's better for the kids.
Jose Antonio Garcia
Scott McIntyre , As affected as you are , you have all my support. Do not stop fighting.
Mayunia82
A few days ago I read an article about this on an Australian news site
https://www.smh.com.au/national/desperately-worried-australian-father-faces-jail-in-japan-amid-custody-battle-20191220-p53m09.html
I'm glad that he's out of jail and I hope he will be able to see his children soon.
oyatoi
For too long, they’ve had things all their own way, pulling out the ‘cultural card’ whenever it suits, while gaming our openness and insisting on the rule of law at other times. We need to put a stop to these having your cake and eating it shenanigans and start playing hard ball. Our Japanese friends need to be held to much stricter account.
HBJ
As we keep seeing, the Japanese justice system is barbaric.
Ask yourself, what would you do if the government took away your kids?
Yubaru
Wide attention? Most definitely NOT here in Japan it hasnt!
London_Bhoy
It's kind of the same in the UK. My mate lost access to his two kids after his ex wife ran off with his two sons aged 7 and 2. This was 7 years ago. She said he had hit her (he claims he didn't and I don't know the truth) so the UK family courts wouldn't grant him access based on her testimony of domestic violence. After 3 appeals, he ran out of money and gave up 4 years ago. All he can do now is wait until his children are 18. Cases like this is why Fathers4Justice became a well known UK organisation. So, sadly, it's not just Japan. At the end of the day, it's the children that suffer. I should know. I never knew my dad. Good luck to the bloke.
'“By the end of today, another 200 children will have been cruelly separated from their fathers in secret family courts.”
https://www.fathers-4-justice.org/
John Richardson
They took my American friends kid away also. by abortion. it was horrible how he did not have a leg to stand on in having rights and protecting the child.
Yubaru
This makes no sense. Bail is given, or not, to those awaiting trial, and not to those who have already had their court case heard and a decision handed down.
Why the bail and how much?
I am going to THINK that it is due to the suspended sentence, however, I can not recall this ever being reported in prior cases where the sentence was suspended.
mu-da
Unlike most developed countries, Japan has.....
A common phrase in recent times. Seems that the romantic phantasies are finally exposed to some stark realities
Chip Star
*Unlike most developed countries**, Japan has no joint-custody system after divorce.*
Says it all.
Nadège
JAPAN CHOICE IS THE BEST FOR CHILDREN
°
Male
°
Men loves to have property of anything the ex-wife had. They are dogs in divorced. They often kill their own kids for their mother not to have them.
In France stats says when father got costudy :
9% of lethal accident more than with the mom;never finished school.
Dads don't care about education, they care about look, being able to harass the ex, not to pay alimony.. and worse.
°
Japan system
°
Japan system protecs japanese children from being an outcast without any family in an other country. At least in japan, they have the metis blood to not be alone.
This is a system that make children interest pass before the dad will.
This is too a nature rule : the children belong to the mother.
°
The mom
°
In Japan, she can't have a new life, with an ex-dad in the room. The new dad need to be able to be the new dad on a subconcious level.
Mom fair better without an ex in the game.
°
To conclude
°
Law is not perfect, but there is no mystery about Japan Law system. This is supposed to be a warning not to go after japanese future mothers.
At this point, no matter the country, it is nocive for kid, to have a dad in his life. They tend to harass the kid, undermine the mom autority, and even sabotage them.
Law is putting all children safety first. And my experience, when a dad is left out the child life is tend to be for good reason.
Men always says, even while raping a woman because she doesn't a scarf on their head, this is unfair for them. They are very used to "unjustice" and good liars.
°
Relativity from France
°
I vote for women rights and protection : always.
France used to have the same system after too many dramas during divorce's discovery. Europe is breaking it and dramas are coming back. It is advice not to move on the subject. It tend to go backyard on every woman rights after that. The dad movement is founded by religious extremist orthodoxe. They are against all protection for woman, and for protection on beating dad, and husband in the name of family protection (big liars).
You have to see the bigger woman protection figure here to understand why equality is really not yet possible at this point of man evolution in the bucket.
°
NadAge
Moskollo
the guy just wants to do right by his children and he’s arrested for it? Thankfully, I’m happily married, but this chap is taking one for the team and should have the support of all non Japanese parents living in japan..
Osaka_Doug
Agree, this is the heart of the problems with the legal system in Japan.
Ignoring related evidence is also an issue which clouds the reasons for the judgement. It's like you broke the rule like elementary school with no consideration for other issues.
savethegaijin
@John Richardson
They took my American friends kid away also. by abortion.
Your poor, poor friend, being unable to force a woman to be an unwilling incubator for his fetus.
Your comment is disgusting and unrelated to the article.
Meanwhile, good luck to this man. I can't imagine being separated from my child. I would do anything to get her back. I also can't imagine keeping my husband away from our daughter, even if we were divorced and even if we hated one another.