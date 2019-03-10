Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his family are surrounded by media outside their residence in Tokyo on Friday night. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
crime

Ghosn seeks court permission to attend Nissan board meeting on Tuesday

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is seeking permission from the Tokyo District Court to attend the automaker's board meeting on Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The former chairman was released from a Tokyo detention center last week on $9 million in bail, having been detained for more than 100 days following financial misconduct charges that he has called "meritless".

He has agreed to strict bail conditions and given assurances he will remain in Tokyo. The ousted executive faces charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his salary by about $82 million at Nissan for nearly a decade.

Ghosn is seeking permission to attend the board meeting, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has yet to be made public. The court is expected to decide whether it will give Ghosn permission as early as Monday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Ghosn's appearance at the board meeting would mark his first meeting with his former colleagues since he was arrested in Tokyo in November.

After the arrest, Ghosn was removed from the chairmanship of Nissan Motor Co Ltd as well as alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The request also comes as the three partners plan to set up a joint board meeting structure where Renault's new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is likely to take the chair, according to separate sources familiar with the matter.

The new set-up will replace two separate Dutch-based companies - one between Nissan and Renault, and the other between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, the sources said.

TV Tokyo reported on Sunday that the meeting structure was aimed at discussing issues related to their alliance in a step towards integration of operations.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

OMG. Ghosn is really a fighter.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo