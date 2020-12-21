Abe questioned by prosecutors: report

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday in a case against his secretary over unreported political funds, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
Abe, who stepped down citing ill health in September, is under fire on suspicion his office helped cover the costs of hotel dinner parties for supporters, a possible violation of funding laws that he denied when questioned in parliament last year.
Prosecutors have been building a case against Abe's secretary over unreported funds involving as much as 40 million yen and had asked Abe to appear for voluntary questioning about the issue, domestic media reported this month.
Tokyo prosecutors said they do not comment on investigations. Abe's office declined to comment and requested that questions be sent by facsimile.
The issue also risks hurting current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was Abe's right-hand man during his 2012-2020 tenure and defended him in parliament.
Suga has already seen his approval ratings tumble over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He drew fire for joining year-end social gatherings despite asking Japanese citizens to avoid such parties amid a surge in coronavirus cases.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
7 Comments
Zoroto
One of the questions was, "how did you get the steak done"?
Zoroto
That immediately rules out any non-Japanese news organizations.
Septim Dynasty
He will get away with it as usual.
Matej
...so what?
no change at all...story will disappear.
Reckless
He will blame Suga for everything.
Matej
business as usual,soft ball questions and ...thats all folks...let him play with his dog...
tamanegi
Pointless waste of time. Nothing will ever change.
Matej
HBJ
Question 1. Why are we all allowed to stand so close to you, and each other, in the middle of this health pandemic?
Question 2. Excuse me Mr. Abe Prime Minister Sir, but I was wondering if you’d do me the greatest favor to possibly offer a response to this very insensitive question of whether you, or more likely one of your staff without your knowledge, could have maybe behaved in such a way in which such action may have broken a law by accident? Sorry for my intrusion into your personal matters Mr Abe Prime Minister Sir. Please excuse me.