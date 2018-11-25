Ghosn denies allegations against him: NHK

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested last Monday on suspicion of financial misdoing, has denied the allegations against him, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday.
Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of under-reporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him, NHK said, without giving sources or further details.
Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested along with Ghosn on Monday, was quoted by NHK on Saturday as defending Ghosn's compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.
Ghosn and Kelly were ousted by the automaker on Thursday and a source familiar with the matter said Nissan aims to nominate a new chairman within a month or two, hopefully before its next board meeting slated for around December 20.
Japanese prosecutors say Ghosn and Kelly conspired to understate Ghosn's remuneration by about half the 10 billion yen ($88 million) he earned at Nissan over five years from 2010. The company has also cited other, multiple infractions.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
20 Comments
Login to comment
Jonathan Prin
Who is the law? NISSAN or the justice system ?
If Japan government let this happen, I would not wish to come back and work for a Japanese company ever.
Please let justice prevails.
Burning Bush
Would not have been possible without the complicity of entire departments in a company like Nissan.
Ex_Res
Who is the law? NISSAN or the justice system ?
What justice system?
Schopenhauer
Release Ghosn and send him back to France politely without giving him financial damages. Do not demand compensations. Nissan and Mitsubishi sever ties with Renault.
Yubaru
Yeah well now it's going to be on the prosecutors and investigators to get evidence, and to ensure it's "real" evidence too.
There was a special on this story last night on NHK and while Nissan executives continue to deny it, everyone else is calling it a coup.
Tokyo-Engr
So it sounds like there should be a trial to find out what really happened. Additionally the Nissan Board of Directors needs to be summoned to explain why (if these allegations are true) they did not do their job and notice this and then why this was brought up at this particular time.
Schopenhauer - Releasing him and deporting him with no financial damages would certainly be the best way for Nissan or Japan to cover up any other misdeeds or make sure that his "trial" is limited to being tried by the media and not in a court of law.
Ganbare Japan!
Ghosn will try to lie his way out of big jail time. He will hire expensive legal team and point the finger at Japanese executives to save himself. He will turn it into media circus. Sorry, Ghosn, accept the allegations and face up to it!
I agree with Schopenhauer, NISSAN and MMC should immediately sever all ties with Renault, nothing but trouble. There is a chance NISSAN could still come back from this, especially now that the Datsun brand has been launched in India.
albaleo
Or should Mitsubishi and Renault sever ties with Nissan?
Cricky
Looks like the prosecution jumped the gun, and as usual require a confession rather than having actual evidence. What did the "special investigation " team Nissan had going for months turn up? Was their word enough for an arrest? Is there proof or unsubstantiated whispers? An embarrassing turn of events for the injustice system.
Yubaru
So, you have already tried and convicted him of "allegations"! If you ever are in the position of being accused of a crime, I hope you take your own advice, guilty or otherwise, and just accept the charges and face up to it!
That's why there is a system in place, while it may not be perfect, it's sure a hell of a lot better than just lining up "suspects" against a wall and shooting them!
Yubaru
Kind of hard to do with way when they own stock in each other, and managed to be the leader in total automobile sales last year.
This is what burns the executives that hung Ghosen out to dry. They have little say in Renault, no voting rights, a smaller percentage of stock, and have to "allow" members of the Renault board on their "Japanese" company board!
If any of them cut their ties Mitsubishi and Nissan are going to have a hard time going forward!
Tokyo-Engr
Ganbare - Your recommendation sounds like something I would expect to hear in China.
goldeneagle
Seems prosecutors will apply for extension on detention either in hope to break him down or give Nissan enough time to do whatever Saikawa is upto.
Not commenting if Ghosn is innocent or not but if he is all Nissan and prosecutors will be required to walk free is an apology with keywords like regrettable, deeply, ensure prevention and a 90 degrees bow.
sf2k
it's a setup, they just wanted him out and now are free to put the successful Nissan back into bankruptcy
ADK99
"Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly" is an interesting way of saying "Ghosn, who has been held for a week without charge and is completely unable to speak publicly whether he wants to or not"
Yubaru
Like it or not it's the system here, he will be held for quite a bit longer and if prosecutors increase any charges against him, they will also be given extra time for each charge to interrogate/question him.
He will be given the opportunity to apply for bail, but that's up to a judge to determine, whether or not he will be allowed to go free until the time there is a trial, IF there is one!
mu-da
Banana republic justice.
ADK99
@Yubaru: Indeed - however the wording in the article very much implies that he has chosen not to comment, which invites the reader to speculate as to why he hasn't done so.
Akie
Shrewd businessmen always hide their true intentions.
Michael G
I've asked Japanese people why they voted LDP in an election. They answered "Because LDP usually wins the elections." These people seriously thought democracy was a horse race -- you pick who you think will win. Just like not understanding Democracy, Japanese don't understand what Justice is. The guilty party is not who you just assume it to be and then you scramble for evidence (or force a confession) to fit your assumption.