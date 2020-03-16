Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People line up for tickets outside the Yokohama District Court on Monday to hear the sentencing of a 30-year-old former employee of a care home for people with mental disabilities over a stabbing rampage that left 19 residents dead and 26 others injured in 2016. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man sentenced to death for killing 19 disabled people at care facility

By Kiyoshi Takenaka
YOKOHAMA

A Japanese man was sentenced to death on Monday for killing 19 disabled people in a knife-wielding rampage in 2016 that was one of postwar Japan's worst mass killings.

Satoshi Uematsu, 30, had admitted to stabbing to death or injuring the victims at Tsukui Yamayuri En, a care center for people with mental disabilities where he had once worked, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture. Twenty-six others were wounded. Many of the victims were stabbed as they slept.

The carnage sent a shockwave through the nation, where violent crime is rare due to strict gun control. It also sparked debate about the need for change in a society where people with disabilities can still suffer stigma and shame.

Uematsu told a court session last month that those incapable of communicating with others are a burden to society and killing them would be good for society, according to domestic media. The people he killed were aged between 19 and 70.

Sentencing Uematsu to death by hanging, presiding judge Kiyoshi Aonuma cited the violence of the crime."This crime was pre-meditated and there was strong evidence of the desire to kill," Aonuma told a courtroom filled with family members of the victims. "The maliciousness of this was extreme."

Uematsu, dressed in a black suit and with his long hair tied back in a ponytail, sat looking calmly at the judge during the court session. He said during a trial session last month that he had no intention of appealing, no matter what the verdict, domestic media reported.

His defense argued at the start of the trial in January that Uematsu was mentally incompetent or had diminished capacity at the time of the incident due to marijuana use. But prosecutors said he could be held fully responsible for his act, a view the judge upheld.

That photo. A crowd gathered for a non-essential reason, no social distancing being practiced. Bloody hell.

This part was included by the BBC in its report on this sentence and seems relevant to help explain this monster’s views:

The attack has also raised the issue of how disabled people are treated in Japan.

*The identities of most of those killed have not been revealed by their families, reportedly *because they do not want to reveal they had a disabled relative.

I am not in favour of the death penalty, but in this case I think its a suitable punishment.

Fantastic! The only bad thing about Japans death penalty is how long it takes. But still, that's a great result.

serves him right

Better than 20 years ago. I know several families who I visit have severe disabled children which they don't hide away even when I visit but too many families try to hide their disabled from their communities and no one talks about them.

