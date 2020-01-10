Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Lebanon may lift Ghosn's travel ban if files not received within 40 days

1 Comment
BEIRUT

Lebanon may lift a travel ban on ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn if files pertaining to his case do not arrive from Japan within 40 days, caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said in a statement on Friday.

Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month as he awaited trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

His dramatic escape has raised tensions between Japan and Lebanon, where Ghosn slammed the Japanese justice system at a two-hour news conference on Wednesday, prompting Japan's Justice Minister to launch a rare and forceful public response.

Lebanon has no extradition agreement with Japan.

Serhan said in the statement that he had met with the Japanese ambassador to Lebanon and reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

He also said that Ghosn's wife Carole will also be questioned by Lebanese prosecutors when authorities receive an Interpol notice for her.

"Carole will be subject to the same procedures that were followed for (Carlos) when the red notice was received from Interpol."

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carole for alleged perjury related to the misappropriation charge against her husband.

A spokeswoman for Carole said that she had voluntarily returned to Japan nine months ago to answer prosecutors' questions and was free to go without any charges, adding that the warrant was "pathetic".

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Awesome! I'm very happy to see pressure being put on the Japanese prosecutors to play ball. They have to expose the evidence against him due to the Interpol order. They are being caught out at their own game.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Hiking to Nageiredo, Japan’s Most Dangerous National Treasure

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

6 Of The Healthiest Japanese Snacks For Your Kids And You

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Sales Are Happening Right Now

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shibuya Fukuras: 5 Things Not To Miss At Tokyo’s Newest Shopping Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon