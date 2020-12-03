Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors consider summary indictment of Abe aides: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo prosecutors are considering a summary indictment of two officials in former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office for alleged violation of political funding laws, the daily Asahi reported on Friday.

Prosecutors believe the officials failed to report income and expenditures totaling some 30 million yen related to cherry blossom viewing parties held for Abe supporters when he was in office, the Asahi report said.

Under Japanese law, a summary indictment would mean the officials avoid a full court trial process. But the widely publicised case - which cast a shadow over Abe's final term - may also prove a headline for his successor as Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, who defended Abe in parliament over the issue as his right-hand man at the time.

The Asahi said the two officials had admitted the illegality of the omission, which they told prosecutors was their own decision. Prosecutors decided to opt for a summary indictment given the admission of guilt and the amount of money not reported, the paper said.

Abe's office didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Local media reported earlier this week that Abe himself has been asked by Tokyo prosecutors to attend an interview for voluntary questioning. Abe said he "hadn't heard" about the request when asked for comment by reporters on Thursday, the daily Yomiuri reported.

The Asahi said on Friday that prosecutors were likely to question the former prime minister after the extraordinary session of parliament ends on Dec. 5.

Local media has reported, without identifying sources, that Abe's office covered a shortfall of about 8 million yen in party costs, included in the 30 million yen of unreported income and expenditure. Abe repeatedly denied that claim during parliamentary hearings during his tenure.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo