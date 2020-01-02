Turkey detains 7, including 4 pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul

Turkish police detained seven people including four pilots on Thursday in an investigation of how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn touched down in Istanbul as he fled Japan en route to Lebanon, according to broadcaster NTV.
Those detained were four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers
Turkey's interior ministry has launched a probe into the transit of Ghosn, who has become Japan's most famous fugitive after revealing on Tuesday he fled to Beirut to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ghosn, one of the world's best-known executives, had arrived in Beirut on a private jet from Istanbul on Monday.
Hurriyet news website, citing an interior ministry official, said Turkish border police were not notified about Ghosn's arrival, and neither his entry nor exit were registered.
The plane arrived at 5:30 a.m. Monday at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Hurriyet reported, adding prosecutors ordered the arrests after widening their investigation.
Japanese authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed his escape to Lebanon.
The businessman, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, was smuggled out of Tokyo by a private security company days ago, the culmination of a plan that was crafted over three months, Reuters has reported.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
Laguna
Used to be in charge of the family's passports when we visited the US. One immigration guy saw me fumbling with my kids' two passports and said, "Sir, please do not show me those" in reference to their Japanese passports. I asked why, and he said that, while holding multiple passports is not illegal, they'd just rather not know. So my kids figured that out.
But multiple passports from a same country? - a "spare" passport? How did that come about?
smartacus
I’m afraid Ghosn’s escape is going to cause a lot of trouble for a lot of people. These pilots are just the first.
He said he was looking forward to proving his innocence in court, but he has lost all my sympathy. And he’s left poor Greg Kelly holding the bag in Tokyo.
While I agree with Ghosn about Japan’s hostage justice system, I don’t believe he gives a damn about anybody but himself. He couldn’t handle the loss of his lavish, jet-setting lifestyle.
I am also astounded by the number of readers here on Japan Today that have been engaged in a Cralos Ghosn lovefest. Unless the Japanese government let him go, he is now a criminal. Keep that in mind before you cheer for him. Skipping bail, no matter how unjust you feel a country’s legal system is, is still a crime.
As for his claim that he couldn’t get a fair trial, I disagree. It would have been the most high profile case of its kind in Japan with the global media watching. Personally, I think whatever he did should have been handled internally at Nissan but if he had been found guilty, I think the worst he would have got is a suspended sentence.
As for his press conference on Jan 8, what is he going to say that we don’t already know? That he was set up to stop Renault from taking greater control of Nissan? We know that. That Japan’s justice system is a hostage system? We know that, too. That Saikawa and other Nissan execs did dodgy things, too? We know that also.
His wife has already said they won’t reveal details of the escape so as not to hurt those who helped them. That will come out anyway, unless the Japanese government was involved.
I hope there are some sharp reporters at the press conference. I’d like one of them to ask Ghosn about the money diverted to his wife’s yacht rental company.
I would also ask Ghosn how he feels to be a criminal.
This drama is a long way from over. I wonder if we will find out what really happened.
Jens Zier
Laguna: Depends. I know for sure that Germany does grant its citizens the right to get one additional passport. The idea is that you might want to travel to countries without letting them know where you have been before...
Satedaya
I think what they meant is that he was allowed to keep his French Passport, as every gaikokujin needs to carry identification card or passport all the time while in Japan otherwise they can be fined.
So actually Japanese authorities let him escape as I dont believe customs didn't recognize him at the airport.
Long story short Ghosn made a deal with Japan. They will let him "run away" and he will criticize justice system and Japan but won't reveal anything that can sink the rest of them. Won't give names any details etc. Just "rigged Japanese justice system etc. "
Sh1mon M4sada
Agreed, sums it up well ^. He obviously doesn't care that his wife and others could be charged with perverting the course of justice.
He also doesn't appear to care about the integrity of fellows Lebanese either.
wanderlust
@laguna - 2nd passports are occasionally issued to frequent travelers to facilitate visa applications and ease travel to groups of countries that have poor relations, such as Israel and some ME countries, where having an entry stamp can cause problems.
Sh1mon M4sada
LOL, ROTFL....it's written in the laws, what else is there to reveal?
Japanese criminals have cried foul before, they are in the minority, the majority of Japanese are proud of it.
Some foreign officials are also in awe of a system that delivers very low crime rate, and even lower rate of incarceration.