This Dec 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. Photo: DHA via AP
crime

U.S. judge delays extradition of 2 men accused of helping Ghosn escape from Japan

By Nate Raymond
BOSTON

A federal judge on Thursday granted a last-minute request to stop the U.S. government from turning over to Japan two men accused of helping smuggle former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial on financial crimes.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston granted a request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to delay the transfer shortly before the two men were set to be placed on a flight to Japan.

The State Department informed them Wednesday it had approved Japan's extradition request. Talwani put on hold their transfer while she reviewed the Taylors' emergency petition challenging that decision.

The department's decision came after the Taylors lost an earlier court challenge to their potential extradition following their arrests in May

In a joint statement, two lawyers for the Taylors, Ty Cobb and Paul Kelly, said they were actively seeking to have the State Department and White House reconsider the decision authorizing the surrender of their clients.

They previously argued their clients could not be extradited because Japanese penal code does not make it a crime to help someone "bail jump."

"It would be a great injustice for these two U.S. citizens to be surrendered to Japan," they said.

The State Department and White House declined comment.

Prosecutors say the Taylors facilitated a "brazen" escape in which Ghosn fled Japan on Dec 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching Lebanon, his childhood home, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

Bank records show Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company linked to Peter Taylor in October 2019, prosecutors said in court documents. Ghosn’s son also made cryptocurrency payments totaling about $500,000 to Peter Taylor in the first five months of this year, prosecutors say.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This story isn't Ghosn away anytime soon.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

So what these 'travel agents' did isn't actually illegal? As is the extradition request, then.

Was Japan hoping to keep them in Tokyo Detention Centre until they changed the legislation?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

