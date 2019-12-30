Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn arrives in Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, flew into Lebanon aboard a private jet on Monday evening, several newspapers reported.
France's Les Echos newspaper cited an unidentified source and a report in Lebanese newspaper L'Orient-Le Jour, but there was no immediate confirmation from official sources. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times said Ghosn had fled Japan, apparently jumping bail.
Ghosn's attorney did not have an immediate comment, but a person close to Ghosn who asked not to be identified confirmed he was in Beirut as of Monday.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said it spoke to a member of Ghosn's defense team and that the lawyer was unaware the former Nissan executive may have left Japan and would not confirm whether it is true. The broadcaster also said prosecutors were not aware Ghosn may be outside the country and are seeking confirmation.
A spokesman for the Tokyo prosecutors office had no immediate comment to Reuters and officials at the Lebanese embassy in Tokyo could not be reached to comment. A Nissan spokesman in Tokyo declined to comment.
It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.
The Financial Times said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached. Ghosn landed at Beirut's Rafic al-Hariri international airport late on Sunday, the paper said, citing an associate of Ghosn.
The Journal cited people familiar with the matter saying Ghosn had fled Japan, arriving on Monday. One unidentified person told the newspaper Ghosn did not believe he would get a fair trial there and was "tired of being an industrial political hostage."
Ricardo Karam, a television host and friend of Ghosn who interviewed him several times, said Ghosn arrived in Lebanon Monday morning..
“He is home,” Karam told the AP in a message. “It’s a big adventure.”
A house known to belong to Ghosn in a Beirut neighborhood had security guards outside with two lights on Monday night, but no sign otherwise of anyone inside. The guards denied he was inside, although one said he was in Lebanon without saying how he knew that.
Even as he fell from grace internationally, Ghosn was still treated as a hero in Lebanon, where many had long held hopes he would one day play a bigger role in politics, or help rescue its failing economy.
Politicians across the board mobilized in his defense after his arrest in Japan, with some suggesting his detention may be part of a political or business-motivated conspiracy.
The Lebanese took special pride in the auto industry icon, who holds a Lebanese passport, speaks fluent Arabic and visited regularly. Born in Brazil, where his Lebanese grandfather had sought his fortune, Ghosn grew up in Beirut, where he spent part of his childhood at a Jesuit school.
His wife, Carole Nahas, is also of Lebanese heritage. In November, Ghosn was allowed to talk to his wife after an eight-month ban on such contact while he awaits trial.
Ghosn is expected to hold a press conference in Lebanon in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal said.
Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport shortly after his private jet touched down on Nov 19, 2018. He faces four charges which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.
Nissan sacked the once-lauded Ghosn, saying its internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.
Brazilian-born, of Lebanese descent and a French citizen, Ghosn began his career in 1978 at tiremaker Michelin. He moved to Renault in 1996, where he oversaw a turnaround at the French automaker that won him the nickname "Le Cost Killer."
After Renault sealed an alliance with Nissan in 1999, Ghosn used similar methods to revive the ailing Japanese brand, leading to "business superstar" status in Japan, blanket media coverage and even a manga comic book on his life.
Since his arrest, Ghosn has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of"backstabbing," describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and Renault, its top shareholder.
Ghosn's lawyers have asked a court to dismiss all charges against him. They accuse prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by French alliance partner Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.
After his arrest, Ghosn spent a long period in detention, but more recently was allowed out, subject to stringent bail conditions, which required him to stay in Japan. His movements and communications had been closely monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing the country and tampering with evidence, the Tokyo District court previously said.
The following conditions were imposed on Ghosn as part of the bail, according to a member of his legal team earlier this year.
-- Must reside in Tokyo.
-- Cannot travel abroad; must surrender passport to his lawyer.
-- Needs court permission to go on a trip of more than two nights.
-- Must install surveillance cameras at the entrances of his residence.
-- Prohibited from accessing the internet and using e-mail.
-- Can only use a personal computer at his lawyer's office that is not connected to the internet.
-- Banned from communicating with parties involved in the case.
-- Needs court's permission to attend a Nissan board meeting.
-- Banned from contacting Nissan managers.© Thomson Reuters/The Associated Press
Waiting for his defenders on JT to come tell us how the innocents always flee
vanityofvanities
Japanese sources say Ghosn used a private jet. I guess Japanese side knew and overlooked his exodus. Trials take a lot of time in Japan. It is a big waste for Ghosn for his life. I am glad for Ghosn he returned to Lebanon.
GW
Wow, this is interesting......wasn't expecting this, wonder if it will turn out to be true!
MASSWIPE
Predictable outcome for a super-rich man with the means to do such things, but who can fault Ghosn for not trusting the Japanese legal system after what he experienced over the past year plus?
I don't ever want to get arrested anywhere (and I never have, thank goodness), but I really don't want to ever get arrested in Japan. If a super-rich guy like Ghosn found himself in a weird Kafkaesque situation then ordinary non-rich people like myself don't stand a chance once arrested by the Japanese police.
JeffLee
He is a fugitive, if NHK's reports are true. How exciting! I'm waiting for his expose interview, where he names the two Nissan execs who ratted him out - and then received plea bargains.
No big mystery of his flight out. Small, private plane, leaving in the predawn hours and arriving in a friendly country that will protect him no matter what. I imagine the crew and everyone else involved will never be able to come back to Japan, unless they want to be arrested. Maybe he used a decoy to throw Japan's bumbling cops off the trail as he headed to the air field.
Cogito Ergo Sum
Ghosn is gone !!! I'd have thought breaking out of Alcatraz is much easier than breaking out of Japan !!! Quite a feat I'd say. Yet, I can't help but think that the authorities, in some kind of hush-hush deal, might have chosen to look away, especially given that , other Nissan honchos have been found wanting every day !! It all begun looking like a judicio- corporate circus !!!
MSR Japan
Now the prosecutors should charge former CEO Hiroto Saikawa and screw his life up.
But because he is Japanese they will let him squirm and wriggle as a free man.
Ghosen guilty or innocent was never going to get the chance to show the truth, the whole thing was a contrived pantomine.
Every foreigner here needs to take note of the way Ghosen was treated, his fame, position, money and everyhting else could not protect him, save him or give him a fair hearing, Japan does not care about your rights or treatment. Make asure you toe the line or you may also get your rights abused.
marcelito
Waiting for his defenders on JT to come tell us how the innocents always flee
Maybe if he had a chance of a fair trial here he wouldnt have... Alas we all know those chances were nil.
Btw... Would be interesting to know what bearing the J foreign ministers visit to Lebanon this month had on this development. in any case will be interesting to finally hear Ghosn version of this saga.
zichi
Did he run or the authorities wanted rid of him? He's done the right action for his own life.
GreenPeas
If true then the Japanese authorities probably turned a blind eye and let him 'escape'. The trial might well have been very embarrassing for the government and revealed how corrupt the system is. Considering the conditions it's hard to see another alternative.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Uh, okaaaay. It's potentially no different than someone accused of "chikan" running away. The moment you agree to remain and speak to authorities, you're done. Not saying Ghosn is innocent, but considering how he has been treated, I can't blame him.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Anyway you look at it, it has certainly become a lot more interesting!
Laguna
Cogito, I agree that there are two possibilities: He was smuggled out; or the Japanese authorities, wanting to wash their hands of this fiasco, turned a blind eye.
If Ghosn does address the press, that will be required viewing.
girl_in_tokyo
I can't wait to see the movie they make of this. :)
Mr Kipling
Wow! Thats quite an exciting plot twist.
zones2surf
How in the heck did Ghosn get out of Japan?!
I know Ghosn is rich and has access to private jets.
However, flying private jets in and out of Japan is no cakewalk. If this was unauthorized, then a few people on the Japanese side screwed up big time!
I mean, even private jet users have to get screened by immigration authorities.
I can't wait to see what the details are.
This case will make an awesome corporate intrigue movie at some point!!
rainyday
In a rigged system, yes, the innocent do flee.
The process he has been subjected to is a total farce that has progressed with little seeming concern for anything but making sure he is found guilty of something, anything, to justify the stupid decision to arrest him at the apparent bequest of rival Nissan execs who wanted him gone.
Well, they got what they wanted.
GW
Chartering a plane is not that hard if you can pay for it, I charter them for cargo with some frequency, BUT getting a person on a plane you need to go through a fair bit of red tape so I suspect one of two things:
The govt LET him go as they saw they were going to have been hits with lots of egg during a trial
Or he got a passport under a different name & snuck out
My bet is on the former, but the govt wont likely admit it
MarkX
Is it that easy to leave this country? I think not. This way everyone gets what they wanted. Ghosn is free, the nasty trial that could have dug up many skeletons wont happen, and Japan can still claim he is a criminal. Easy peasy!
oldman_13
Come on now, they knew he was going to leave.
shallots
Remember Fujimori? Serves Japanese politicians right. What’s good for the goose...
Ascissor
Akie,
HKers want rule of law, not the arbitrary rule of the CCP.
darknuts
Wow. Didn't see this coming. He was getting screw over but I can't help but to see this as a betrayal of trust. His lawyer's career is probably over now. This will likely be the last time the courts grant bail to a foreigner. How did he even manage to escape with all the safe guards in place. Someones head is going to roll.
browny1
Strange story. Possibly true but we will have to wait.
And agree with others, that if in fact he is in Beirut, the only probable scenarios are he "deceptively escaped" or he was "allowed to escape".
The first case would suggest he just has had enough of Draconia Inc laws and saw no light here.
The 2nd case would suggest that with his planned trial looming (April?), J. Inc - wishing to avoid the spotlight on it's highly questionable judicial system by World Media Inc just before the Mario Olympics - went to get a coffee and forgot to check.
ATM we don't know - but curiouser and curiouser.