Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.
Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a"rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.
Sources close to Ghosn said a delay to a trial and a strict ban on communicating with his wife motivated him to go ahead with a plan to use a private security company to smuggle him out of Japan via private jet.
According to Kyodo news agency, Ghosn was smuggled out with the help of two private security operatives who pretended to be part of a music band for a Christmas party at his residence.
Quoting a Lebanese consultant in Tokyo, Kyodo said Ghosn hid in an instrument case before boarding a private jet -- a scenario a member of Ghosn's entourage has previously denied.
One of the operatives was a former Marine employed by a U.S. security firm while the second worked for a Lebanese firm, Kyodo said.
The Interpol red notice, which calls on authorities to arrest a wanted person, was received by Lebanon's internal security forces and has yet to be referred to the judiciary, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters.
A senior Lebanese security official said it was not yet clear if Ghosn would be summoned for questioning over the warrant but said Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to foreign states.
In past cases in which Lebanon has received red notices for Lebanese citizens resident in the country, the suspects have not been detained but their passports have been confiscated and bail has been set, the judicial source said.
Ghosn holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship. He has deep ties to Lebanon, the country of his childhood, where his investments include a stake in a bank, real estate and a vineyard.
Sources close to Ghosn said he met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun shortly after arriving to Beirut and was greeted warmly, though the presidency denied such a meeting took place.
Speaking to broadcaster MTV, caretaker defense minister Elias Bou Saab said Lebanon played no official role in Ghosn's exit from Japan.
Turkish police on Thursday detained seven people, including four pilots, as part of an investigation into Ghosn's passage through the country, a police spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman said the other detainees were two airport ground staff and one cargo worker, and all seven were expected to give statements in court on Thursday.
Flight tracking data suggests Ghosn used two different planes to fly to Istanbul and then to Lebanon.
TRIAL DELAYED
The sources close to Ghosn said he was prompted to flee after a recent court session in which he learned that the second of two trials would be delayed until April 2021.
"They said they needed another whole year to prepare for it.... He was distressed about not being able to see or speak to his wife," one of the sources close to Ghosn said.
A request to see or speak to his wife over Christmas was also denied, the sources added, part of strict conditions set on his bail.
The sources said Ghosn had grown distressed that authorities were pressuring his family to draw a confession from him after his daughter and son were questioned by Japanese prosecutors in the United States in early December.
In just his second public comment since landing in Beirut, Ghosn said in a statement his family played no role whatsoever in his exit from Japan.
"I alone arranged for my departure," he said.
Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges for alleged financial crimes including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East. He denies the charges.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday Japanese authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, potentially shedding some light on how he managed to escape despite having passports held by Japanese lawyers.
No one was immediately available for comment at the office of Ghosn's lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, at the French embassy in Tokyo, or at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.
Nissan ousted him as chairman, saying internal investigations revealed misconduct including understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
Burning Bush
Interpol itself actually has no arrest powers. They are a private organization with the same arrest powers as your local community association of Sunday park cleaners.
Interpol serves as a clearing house for international arrests. For example if the Tokyo police were to issue an arrest warrant, Interpol confirms its authenticity and then forwards it to whatever membered police organization in the recipient country. Who then follow up on the warrant.
If some Interpol person tries to arrest you, you can totally ignore them, they are not police.
zones2surf
WRONG!
From the Interpol web site:
Disillusioned
Keeping him under the strict bail conditions until April 2021 and pestering his family to make him confess to charges he denies shows two things. Firstly, it shows how corrupt and unfair the Japanese legal system is. Secondly, it shows how hopeless the prosecuting lawyers are. They need nearly two years to prepare a case against him? What a load of complete hogwash! They don't have enough evidence to convict him, so they are attempting to force a confession out of him by separating him from his family and denying him any civil liberties. How low can you go Japan? Now, they expect Interpol to pull them out of their own crap. Interpol can do nothing and Lebanon will not extradite their citizens. Suck it up Japan! Your corrupted and draconian legal system has caused this and put the daft legal system on the world stage. You only have yourselves to blame!
Burning Bush
This means he stepped on Turkish soil, but he apparently bypassed Turkish Immigration.
He broke Turkish law.
Does Turkey have an extradition treaty with Lebanon?
ksteer
@Disillusioned
What you and many people here fail to realize is that Japan is not a common law country. Its a civil law country so therefore the role of lawyers is more along the lines of advisors. They dont prepare cases here, that is the job of the judges. The role of the judge is exponentionally more important in Japan, therefore the time is not really for preparing a case, but rather enough time for the judges to get ready to hear the case.
Due to this, what alot of people here keep spewing which is absolute hogwash, is that Ghosns lawyers dont get to see evidence before hand. Thats because they dont need to in a civil law system.
Ghosn is literally screwed here. He cant leave Lebanon or other friendly states. A red notice by interpol will compel most signatories to arrest him when he lands there. Then extradited to Japan where is 100% a criminal now, of he wasnt before. I also wouldnt put it past Japan to request a red notice for his wife, if they have enough evidence to think ahe could be involved in aidimg and abetting a fugitive she can now be arrested and extradited to Japan. Putting pressure of Ghosn to give himself up. He literally handed japan a new deck of cards!
Leo
Wow! Things are really heating up. Japan is mad.