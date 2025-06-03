2 Japanese killed in China's Dalian; Chinese suspect detained

Two Japanese nationals have been killed in Dalian, northeastern China, and a Chinese suspect has been detained, an official from the Japanese Embassy in Beijing said Tuesday.
The two victims were male, according to sources familiar with Sino-Japanese relations. The Japanese Consulate General in Shenyang was informed by Chinese security authorities on May 25 that the duo had been murdered, with a business dispute cited as the motivation.
The incident follows a fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, southern China, in September and a knife attack in June last year at a Japanese school bus stop in Suzhou near Shanghai, in which a Chinese woman was killed and a Japanese mother and child injured.
Two Chinese men convicted of the fatal stabbings in Shenzhen and Suzhou were separately executed earlier this year.
A Japanese government source said the murder in Dalian was caused by "a grudge over business" and it was "not politically motivated or triggered by anti-Japan sentiment."© KYODO
Fighto!
Shocking news. Rest in Peace to the victims.
Japanese businesses are playing with fire by doing business in China. Disagreements are costing lives.