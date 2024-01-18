21-year-old sentenced to death for crime he committed as a minor for 1st time in Japan

A Japanese court sentenced a 21-year-old man to death on Thursday for the 2021 murder of two and arson, in the first case of capital punishment being given to an offender who was a minor at the time of the crime but whose name has been revealed under a 2022 revision of the Juveniles Law.

The defendant, Yuki Endo, was 19 at the time of the attack in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture. The law change in April 2022 allows media to reveal the identities of 18- and 19-year-old offenders once they are indicted.

The media was previously prohibited from reporting names, ages, occupations, residences and appearances or publishing photographs of minors under 20.

In handing down the ruling at Kofu District Court, Presiding Judge Jun Mikami recognized Endo's full criminal liability and said his age "should not be a reason to avoid the death penalty."

Endo fatally stabbed the 55-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife at their home in Kofu on Oct 12, 2021, according to the ruling. He then set the house on fire.

The couple had two daughters. One of them told police she came downstairs after hearing a loud argument and saw a man quarreling with her father. The man punched her. Her older sister called police to report there was an intruder the house. The two sisters fled as the house was set on the fire.

Endo, who turned himself in later, suffered burns to his face.

After his arrest, Endo was initially sent to the Kofu Family Court because he was a minor when the crime was committed. But the family court sent him back to prosecutors. He underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was deemed mentally competent to stand trial.

Under Japan's Penal Code, arson of a dwelling in which a person is present can also be punished by death.

In the trial, Endo said he committed the crimes as the elder daughter, who attended the same high school, refused to go on a date with him, which made him feel "desperate and angry." He also said he was discontent with his relationship with his parents.

Throughout the trial, he offered no apologies for his acts and denied any intention to appeal the ruling, saying he did not want to return to normal life.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, saying the defendant was fully accountable in light of his deliberateness and planning of the criminal acts.

They said the girl and her younger sister suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The elder sister took part in the trial through a video link but said she was "too afraid" to speak of her feelings in front of Endo.

In her statement read out by the prosecutors, she said, "He will come to kill me if he has the chance to get out. I want him to be never allowed outside, and I want a guarantee that he will not."

The defense team had called for a lighter sentence, arguing the defendant had a diminished capacity at the time of the attack.

Since 1983, when the Supreme Court set its standard for giving the death penalty, there have been seven cases in which the death penalty has been finalized for offenders who committed a crime as a minor.

The so-called Nagayama standard -- which takes into account factors such as the number of victims, brutality and social impact of the crime -- has been used for decades in determining whether to apply the death sentence.

Aside from allowing the media to reveal the names of 18- and 19-year-old offenders, the revised Juveniles Law implemented in April 2022 also expanded the range of crimes in which such offenders are referred to prosecutors from family courts and tried as adults.

The revision came in tandem with Japan lowering the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 by revising the Civil Code, opening up new freedoms and responsibilities for 18- and 19-year-olds.

