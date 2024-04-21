 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

25-year-old man arrested over 2 burnt bodies found in Tochigi

0 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week's discovery of the burnt bodies of a man and a woman on a riverside in Tochigi Prefecture, police said Sunday.

They said Ryoken Hirayama, who turned himself in at a police box in Tokyo on Wednesday, is being questioned on suspicion of damaging the corpses by setting them on fire, in possible collusion with others, at the site in Nasu, near a resort hotel and a golf course.

The bodies, which were noticed on Tuesday morning by a passerby, had their hands and feet bound, and their heads were covered in what appeared to be plastic bags and wrapped in adhesive tape, according to investigative sources.

They were believed to have been abandoned and set on fire between the early hours of Tuesday and the time they were discovered.

One of the bodies was identified as that of 55-year-old man Ryutaro Takarajima, operator of several restaurants in Ueno, Tokyo, while the other body is believed to be his wife, police said. Both died of suffocation.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

