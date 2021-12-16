27 feared dead after Osaka building fire; arson suspected

Twenty-seven people are feared dead after fire broke out in a building in Osaka on Friday, firefighters said, with an investigative source indicating police suspect an arsonist is responsible.
The local fire department received a report around 10:20 a.m. that a fire had started on the fourth floor of the eight-story multitenant building located near JR Osaka Station. A total of 28 people were injured including the 27 showing no vital signs.
The fire was nearly extinguished by around 10:45 a.m. after burning across an area of about 20 square meters, the fire department said.
The fire apparently started in a medical clinic on the fourth floor. The website of the clinic says it provides psychosomatic and psychiatric treatments.
Investigative sources said there is a report that a "man lit fire" in the building in Kita Ward. From the fourth floor of the building, 17 men and 10 women, all showing no signs of life, were brought out, according to firefighters.
The police were also informed that fire had been started from liquid dispersed from a paper bag held by a man who appeared to be in his 60s, according to the sources.
"When I looked outside (from my nearby office), I saw an orange flame in the window on the fourth floor of the building," a witness said. "A woman was waving from the window on the sixth floor and seeking help."
Another person working at a nearby restaurant said, "I saw smoke coming out of the building and there were a lot of firetrucks and ambulances. People were being rescued by a firetruck with a ladder. At one point, there was a power outage in the surrounding area."
The incident occurred in Osaka's Kitashinchi district where a number of bars and nightclubs are located.
Around 70 firetrucks and ambulances arrived at the scene while onlookers watched anxiously as rescue efforts took place.© KYODO
nonu6976
27 dead even though it was mid morning? - those poor people had to be trapped somehow - fire escapes blocked or locked possibly.
Iron Lad
Terrible news.
mountaingrill
Japan really has diabolical fire safety standards when it comes to buildings. Laws are often flouted and they get away with it until something like this happens. Shocking. My heart goes out to the families whose parents or siblings won't be coming home tonight.
HBJ
It goes without saying that so many people shouldn't perish in a building fire.
All buildings should have multiple escape routes, as well as sufficient space within them to allow people to move quickly in an emergency.
I hope that this wasn't a case of locked, blocked, or lack of escape routes, or anything untoward. It should, however be a wake up call to all other building owners to make sure their buildings are properly maintained, and as safe as possible in the event of an earthquake or fire.
Bungle
I hope I am wrong, but this, to me, has arson written all over it. Someone did not want those people to get out.
didou
20 people were inside the clinic according to some reports. And an arson is also suspected.
This building also hosts an English Conversation School at a lower floor.
A tragedy.
Rob
What does this piece of information have to do with anything?
snowymountainhell
Tragic. All over the news in the U.S., India and abroad since 11am JST.
nonu6976
looking at the building, the fire escape would have to be at the back, so presumably it was blocked by fire, or it was locked.
didou
Well, this piece of information was reported in the local media. And this site is viewed by many English Teachers ( I am not one) who might be interested in this piece of information. Some teachers might be part of the affected people. That’s it.
It has nothing to do with the fire itself, but you know, many useless information are reported in the news
snowymountainhell
Looks like a language school on the 2nd floor and tragically named “LOST”(?) ‘medical salon’ on the 6th.
snowymountainhell
Unconfirmed but local source says the 4th floor also houses a ‘mental health’ clinic.
zichi
So terrible. I sometimes look at those buildings and think what are the fire escape precautions.
27 families and friends have lost a loved one just before the New Year.
Lindsay
Looking at the little building squashed in between a few larger ones it’s unlikely there was a adequate fire escape, if any. Fire safety is something that is not common in older buildings in Japan. I’ll bet they didn’t have extinguishers and/or training on the correct use either. A sad end to a day at work for a lot of people and their families.
Bungle
I know this place. It is on Yotsubashi-suji in Nishi-Umeda - the tall building you can see in the background is Dojima Avanza, which has Junkudo's main book store on the second and third stores. It is also on the perimeter of the Kitashinchi red light district sandwiched between Yotsubashi-suji and Mido-suji.
Beats me why anyone would burn down a clinic. I hope JT updates the story (or I'll have to read Yahoo news!).
Reckless
Very sad.
snowymountainhell
Here’s what we know locally at 12pmJST:
Strangerland
Poor people. How was there not a fire escape for them?
zichi
From the Mainichi News
"The fire apparently started within a medical clinic on the fourth floor. The website of the clinic says it provides psychosomatic and psychiatric treatments."
The police suspect arson.
kurisupisu
Wow!
I am just down the road from there…
Fighto!
Rest in Peace to these poor people.
It certainly seems like arson to me. I expect this will be confirmed later today.
bluemoon
The comment made me check the building in the picture closer, and sure enough I used to work there. Which then led me to check on my friends and co-workers who are still there (nobody from the school was affected). Rob, please reconsider you attitude, you're not being cool.
Didou, thanks for giving that information.
letsberealistic
How can so many die in a modern industrialised nation? This is not the first time in Japan.
BigYen
This is being reported worldwide as a suspected arson. If it was an arson attack, it may be that the arsonist made sure that any escape routes such as fire escapes were inaccessible. The area burned is very small - 20 square metres - and yet 27 people were killed. A real nightmare.
Concerned Citizen
This is a tragedy. Poor folks. And yes, suspected arson according the local news. God have mercy.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20211217/k10013391971000.html
gokai_wo_maneku
Since this floor housed a mental clinic dealing with psychiatric patients, I'm guessing that the first suspects will be one of the patients.
Gwylly
Tragic. I’m working in a building just across Yotsubashi-suji from the scene, so I saw things unfold on my way to work and from a window before I started work. Smelled the smoke, saw an EMT giving CPR to someone, and heard the sirens for several hours. There are still news helicopters flying overhead as I write this.
So sad and numbing. Being so close while it was all happening, I’ve just been thinking about the families that were affected. Tragic.
CKAI
Good on the EMT! Really hope they pull through.
CKAI
Are you kiddin me. Not since the olympics has a Post gone down in that kinda record time. Mental patient excuses are weak, tell me Im wrong. Unconfirmed sources are cheap.
zichi
These buildings should have sprinkler systems.