3 girls dead in Aichi; mother suspected of murder-suicide attempt

Three girls were found dead at a home in central Japan on Thursday night in what might have been a murder-suicide attempt by their mother in her 20s, police said.

Hiroshi Takukawa, the girls' 34-year-old father, called for an ambulance upon arriving home from work in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, at around 9:10 p.m., saying his children were unconscious.

Rescue workers confirmed the deaths of the girls -- Himari, 5, Nanoka, 3, and Sakura, a baby under 12 months -- in a living room on the second floor of the home.

The mother, who was at home with the girls, sustained minor injuries to her left wrist and neck. The police said they are questioning her over the deaths of the girls.

