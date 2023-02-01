4 robbery suspects may be sent from Philippines to Japan next week

Rico Eljun (wearing a blue jacket), lawyer for Japanese robbery masterminds Yuki Watanabe and Tomonobu Kojima, speaks to reporters in Manila on Thursday.

Tokyo and Manila are working out details for the deportation, possibly next week, of four Japanese believed to be behind a string of robberies across Japan, investigative sources said Thursday.

Japanese police have been requesting the transfer of the suspects from Manila, where they are being detained. The Philippine justice minister has expressed hope to resolve the matter, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr set to visit Japan from Wednesday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has also told reporters that the Philippines is seeking to deport all four suspects together.

The Philippines is seeking the dismissal of local criminal charges against some of the four men. The pending charges have complicated the swift transfer of the suspects to Japan.

Court hearings were held in Manila on Thursday to discuss whether the charges should be dropped following a motion filed by the Justice Department.

Rico Eljun, a lawyer working for two of the suspects, said hearings will be held again on Tuesday.

The four suspects likely include a person or persons thought to have masterminded the robberies under the names "Luffy" and "Kim." They are suspected of organizing a series of robberies in Japan that began last year, remotely coordinating the operation from the immigration facility using an encrypted messaging app.

Japan has sought their transfer after police obtained arrest warrants on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in Japan.

Among the four, Yuki Watanabe was allegedly one of the leaders of the fraud group, which stole about 3.5 billion yen in around 2,300 cases between November 2018 and June 2020, according to police.

