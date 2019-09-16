Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yua Funato is seen in this image taken from the Facebook page of her mother Yuri Funato.
crime

Mother gets 8 years in prison over fatal abuse of 5-year-old daughter

TOKYO

A mother was given an eight-year prison term by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday for parental neglect that led to the death of her 5-year-old daughter last year.

Yuri Funato, 27, was accused of causing the death of her daughter Yua, who died of sepsis, in March 2018. Funato allegedly had not fed the girl adequately since around late January last year, resulting in the child developing pneumonia.

The mother also did not take Yua to the hospital in late February last year when her daughter's condition seriously deteriorated following abuse the girl had allegedly been subjected to by her 34-year-old stepfather, Yudai Funato. The couple are now divorced.

Defense lawyers for the accused had argued she was powerless to stop her then-husband as she had been the target of his psychological abuse, and had asked that she be given no more than a five-year prison term.

Yua's stepfather has also been indicted on charges of assaulting the child and negligence resulting in her death. His trial begins on Oct 1.

Funato had previously admitted to parental neglect resulting in Yua's death but said she had to obey her husband's orders to stop her daughter from being harmed.

The girl's death on March 2, 2018, in Tokyo's Meguro Ward attracted nationwide attention and prompted Japan to enact revised laws in June this year, banning parents and other guardians from physically punishing children and strengthening the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in a case when abuse is suspected.

I'd like to say it's better than nothing. But 8 years for helping to murder a 5 year old is nothing.

Shameful. Japanese justice proving itself again

1 ( +1 / -0 )

