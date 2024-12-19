 Japan Today
crime

Suspect arrested over murder of couple in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

Police arrested a 77-year-old man on Thursday in connection with the stabbing deaths of a couple on Wednesday in Chiba Prefecture.

Kaoru Sakamaki, arrested for obstructing police duties, apparently had financial troubles with the couple, Toshiaki Watarai and his wife Reiko, who previously ran a real estate business, investigative sources said.

The couple, both 59, were found lying outside their home in Kashiwa on Wednesday night, covered in blood with stab wounds to their upper bodies, and were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The police have since opened a murder investigation.

They said a call was received from a neighbor around 6:10 p.m. reporting bodies being found at the property.

Just 10 minutes later, a fire was reported approximately 650 meters away, destroying eight houses and injuring two people. The fire is believed to have started at the arrested man's residence.

Elderly in Japan still active in anyway they could, wish those energy can be put into positive way.

Elderly in Japan still active in anyway they could, wish those energy can be put into positive way.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

