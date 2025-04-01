 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body found in closet identified as missing Tokyo high school girl

1 Comment
NAGOYA

A body found in a closet in a house in central Japan on Monday was confirmed to be that of a missing 16-year-old high school girl from Tokyo, police said Tuesday.

Masaki Eguchi, the 21-year-old resident of the house in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, was arrested for allegedly abandoning the body of Waka Kato, the police said.

Investigative sources quoted Eguchi as saying he stabbed Kato "several times" as he had "trouble" with her.

The closet was in the suspect's room, and the body was found lying face up, wrapped in cloth and secured with tape, the police said, adding that there were multiple stab wounds on the back of the neck and shoulders.

The police searched Eguchi's home on Tuesday.

When Kato left her home in Tokyo on Friday, she told her family she was planning to visit a friend in Aichi Prefecture whom she had met through an online game, according to the sources. She was reported missing on Saturday as her family could not contact her.

The number of criminal cases involving children under 18 who met people through social media or online games has increased in recent years, Japan's National Police Agency said.

Police authorities have been urging young people to avoid unnecessary encounters with individuals they connect with through games, as online platforms make it easy to communicate with strangers via chat features.

The agency has also been encouraging parents to supervise internet use by their children and calling for the creation of household rules, such as not sharing contact information with people they only know from online.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Every parents worst nightmare.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"The agency has also been encouraging parents to supervise internet use by their children and calling for the creation of household rules..."

Impossible. The cat has been let out of the bag...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel